Barcelona Fans Protest Against European Super League [LOOK]

Barcelona supporters have made their feelings about the planned European Super League crystal clear by hanging a banner outside the Camp Nou in protest against the new league.

The Catalans are one of 12 clubs to have agreed to form the new breakaway league, but the decision has angered fans across the globe. The banner reads, “Barcelona is our life, not your toy. No to playing in the Super League.”

Barca fans are not the only clubs to protest against the plan. Liverpool supporters interviewed outside Anfield following the announcement branded the new league “disgusting” and “disgraceful.”

“It’s disgraceful. It’s disgusting.” A young Liverpool fan makes his voice heard on plans for a Super League. pic.twitter.com/ECXqlWjefl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2021

Manchester United fans have also hung a banner outside Old Trafford to highlight their disapproval, while a Manchester City fans’ group has asked for their banners to be removed from the Etihad Stadium following the Super League announcement, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United fans staging protest against the European Super League near Old Trafford today 👇 #mufc #mujournalpic.twitter.com/UhWTYSLkRM — United Journal (@theutdjournal) April 19, 2021

The Super League is scheduled to begin in August but there has been a huge backlash to the idea from supporters, former players, and commentators and it remains to been seen currently if it will go ahead as planned.

Ex-Barcelona Striker Voices Disapproval

Former Barcelona players have also joined in the growing condemnation of the Super League. Dani Alves spoke out against the idea with an emotional post on Twitter on Monday night.

Former Barca striker and television presenter Gary Lineker has offered his thoughts on the controversial topic and urged the Catalan giants to prove the club’s motto (more than club) is still valid.

Come on @FCBarcelona, you’re so much better than this. This is not what you’re about. You’re Més Que Un Club. Prove that’s still true. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

Lineker also praised reigning European champions Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga team confirmed on Monday it has not been involved in the plans for the creation of a new Super League. Lineker tweeted, “A proper football club. History will look back very favorably at FC Bayern.”

Teams Getting Cold Feet?

The fierce backlash against the European Super League has led to some of the 12 founding members getting cold feet about the plan already, according to Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports.

There are now “differences in opinion” between the breakaway clubs with some believing “they’re being hung out to dry and are beginning to get cold feet.” A source has also reportedly said, “This is not what we signed up for.”

It’s not clear if Barcelona is one of those teams but Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president and proposed chairman of the new Super League, has said the Catalan giants did not need much convincing to join the breakaway league.

“Barcelona are going through a difficult economic situation, Laporta immediately understood and accepted like all the great clubs in the world,” he told El Chiringuito TV. “This Super League will save the entire world of football. It wasn’t difficult to convince Joan Laporta because he has a responsibility to his club and it’s fans.”

Barca has debts of over $1.5 billion but confirmed on Monday that “founding clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.”

