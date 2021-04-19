Barcelona on Brink of Landing Free Agent As New No. 9: Report

Barcelona is reportedly in negotiations with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero about a summer move and agreement over a deal for the Argentina international is said to be “imminent.”

The Premier League side has already confirmed Aguero will leave when his contract expires this summer, and the forward’s camp is “optimistic” he will move to Barcelona, according to La Porteria.

The report adds that Aguero’s lawyers have already received a draft contract and negotiations are now described as “advanced.” Aguero has always been keen to return to La Liga and is willing to take a pay-cut to secure the move.

The 32-year-old’s arrival could just help convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou and sign an extension. The two players are close friends and have played together many times for the Argentina national team.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aguero In Demand?

It’s no secret that Barca wants to sign a new No. 9 this summer to finally bring in a replacement for Luis Suarez who left for Atletico Madrid last summer. Martin Braithwaite has taken over Suarez’s No. 9 shirt at the Camp Nou but is viewed as a squad player rather than a first-team regular.

Aguero is one of several attackers who have been regularly linked with the Catalan giants along with Erling Haaland, Neymar, and Memphis Depay. His status as a free agent makes him attractive to Barca, due to the club’s financial constraints, but he’s not the only option on the table, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are in talks with Sergio Agüero agent, he’s considered “one of the options”. Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig clauses will be triggered to extend both contracts until June 2023. Sergi Roberto could extend his contract for 2 years, but there’s no agreement yet. 🔴🔵 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2021

The Man City striker fuelled speculation about a move to Barcelona earlier this year when asked about the possibility of playing with Messi at club level, as reported by Goal. He answered with a grin, “Who doesn’t like to play with Leo?”

Yet it’s still a signing some fans may just question. There’s no doubting Aguero’s quality but he is coming off the back of an injury-interrupted campaign and has only made five Premier League starts in 2020-21. The striker will also turn 33 in June and so is hardly a long-term option for Barca.

Messi to Stay?

Of course, one positive is Aguero’s close relationship with Messi. The captain’s future remains the subject of speculation as he heads into the final few months of his current deal at the Camp Nou.

Informal contacts about a contract extension have already taken place and both parties want talks to proceed “calmly, with discretion and confidentiality,” according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report adds that president Joan Laporta wants to complete an audit of the club before making a concret proposal to Messi and has already vowed he will do all he can to keep the Argentine at the club.

Messi has said previously he will wait until the end of the campaign to make a final decision about his future, but decision time is rapidly approaching as Barca has just eight La Liga games left to play in 2020-21.

READ NEXT: Dembele Trolled By Pique After Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Final Win