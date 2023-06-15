Ferran Torres Sends Out Message Amid Barcelona Exit Rumours

Ferran Torres has sent out a strong message amid speculation he will be sold by Barcelona in the summer transfer window after failing to consistently impress since arriving from Manchester City in December 2021.

The forward managed just 4 La Liga goals last season and only 14 top-flight starts under Xavi after slipping down the pecking order. Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha this summer, according to Sport.

Torres is now on vacation following the end of the season but has sent out a strong message about his mindset in a post on Instagram. The forward has posted three photograph showing he’s been working hard in the gym during his time off and also scrubbed out the word “off” from his caption “Off-season.”

Barcelona need to sell players this summer if they are to sign new players which means Torres is one of several players facing an uncertain future. La Liga president Javier Tebas has said Barcelona need to raise €200 million before they can buy, according to The Athletic.

Xavi has already said he wants “two” new signings, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Barcelona boss wants a replacement for Sergio Busquets and another midfielder.

Xavi Talks Ferran Torres

Xavi has backed Torres this season after seeing the forward come in for criticism. He described Torres as a model professional back in January at a pre-match press conference and insisted he was an “example” to the rest of the squad.

Yet Xavi was a little more coy more recently when asked by reporter Gerard Romero about Torres’ future at the club, according to Football Espana.

“What Ferran needs is to feel valued and respected by people,” he said. “With him and with everyone we will have to decide what we do. We haven’t done so yet.”

Torres openly admitted he hit “rock bottom” at Barcelona following his move from Manchester City, as reported by Sport. The forward says he became “obsessed with goals” and decided to work with a psychologist in a bid to improve his form.

Yet Torres has been unable for carve out a regular place in the starting XI and remains behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona To Sell Ansu Fati Or Ferran Torres?

Torres’s exit is by no means guaranteed despite his lack of goals and Barca’s perilous financial situation. Indeed the Catalans would rather sell Fati than Torres as being an academy graduate he would generate more income, according to Sport.

However, Fati has made it clear he does not want to leave the club. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has told El Chiringuito TV reporters that the youngster wants to stay and can go on to become one of the best players in the world, as reported by Goal.

“He wants to stay at Barca. He is the second top scorer at Barca. In the last two games, he has scored three goals. What more do you want?” he said. “You’ve got a phenomenon on your hands. He is one of the best young players in the world. He will win the Ballon d’Or, you will see.”

Convincing either player to leave this summer looks a difficult ask for Barcelona, particularly as the duo are tied down long-term contracts at the club. Fati signed a contract extension in 2021 that runs until 2027, while Torres penned a five-year deal when he arrived from City.

