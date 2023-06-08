Xavi Reveals Which ‘Two Signings’ He Needs After Messi’s Barcelona Snub

Xavi Hernandez has revealed which signings he wants at Barcelona in the summer transfer window after seeing club legend Lionel Messi snub a Camp Nou return in favor of a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

The Barcelona coach told Movistar that two midfielders are at the top of his shopping list this summer, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“I need two signings in midfield. I lack an interior and with Busquets’ departure, we also need a pivot,” he explained. “This has to be the priority.”

Captain Sergio Busquets has departed the club after a stunning career where he’s won every major honor available during his 18 years with the Catalan giants. Finding a replacement for such an iconic figure will not be easy.

Busquets has already offered the club some advice on potential replacements in an interview with RAC1. The midfielder highlighted Manchester City’s Rodri, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi as possible options.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will Ilkay Gundogan Join Barcelona?

Barcelona’s financial situation will complicate the club’s search for midfielders this summer and could see the club look at free agents. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has emerged as a target, as reported by Diario AS, and is coming to the end of his current deal.

Gundogan’s agent has offered an update on his future and offered Barcelona hope they could land the German. Ilhan Gundogan told Romano that his brother has not agreed to continue at City and has not yet made a final decision on his future.

“Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club,” he said. “The recent reports are not true. Ilkay is only focused on the final.”

Gundogan will play his last game of the season on Saturday, June 10 against Inter in the Champions League final and is then expected to make a decision on where he’ll play his football next season.

Sofyan Amrabat Wants Barcelona Move

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. His brother Nordin has already admitted the Morocco international “really wanted” to join the club in the winter transfer window, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Nordin Amrabat has now spoken to ESPN about his brother’s future and admits he wants to move to Spain but is not sure if a move to Barcelona will be possible, as reported by Romano.

“He wants to go to the top and his desire is to play in Spain,” he said. “At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know Barça’s financial situation. There are more clubs interested in Sofyan.”

Xavi and Barcelona now face a tricky transfer window and have already suffered a blow with Messi deciding to head to MLS and Inter Miami. The Barcelona boss has made his transfer plans clear to the club but it remains to be seen if the club can fulfil his wishes.

READ NEXT: Xavi Reveals His ‘No. 1’ Summer Transfer Priority For Barca

