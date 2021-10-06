Barcelona CEO Confirms How Much Club Can Spend in January

Barcelona chief executive officer Ferran Reverter has confirmed the Catalan giants do have money to spend in the January transfer window despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Reverter held a news conference on Wednesday to reveal the results of Barcelona’s recent Financial Due Diligence and told reporters the club has €20 million ($23m) to spend to strengthen the squad if needed.

The Barca CEO also revealed that contract extensions, aimed at securing the futures of exciting teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri, are in the works, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Yes, we can sign and renew. The renewal of Pedri and Ansu Fati is on the right track. The last departure of an important player [Antoine Griezmann] generates a positive Fair Play of more than €20 million so Barça can sign if necessary. But the work has not finished and it is necessary to continue lowering the wage bill.”

Barca’s financial problems meant the club could not make any big-name signings in the summer and instead saw top stars such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann depart.

However, Reverter also offered supporters hope the club could be in a position to make big-name signings if they can continue to cut costs and reduce the wage bill.

“First we have to do our job. We have done a large part, lowered the wage bill, but we have to keep working,” he said. “If that happens we will be able to sign star players. Barça has ‘Fair Play’ and next year if we do our job well, the players we want will be able to come.”

Who Could Barcelona Sign in January?

Reverter’s words follow on from speculation that Barcelona want to add an attacker in the January transfer window. Goals have certainly been a problem this season for the Catalans who have managed just 11 in seven La Liga games and are yet to score in two Champions League matches.

Injuries have not helped the club’s cause with Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, and Ousmane Dembele all missing the start of the season. Martin Braithwaite subsequently joined the injured list after undergoing knee surgery in September.

Barcelona are said to be keen on signing either RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo or England and Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling in January, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Olmo is thought to be valued at around €75 million which makes a deal look impossible and means Sterling is the more likely option. Diario Sport report the forward is “crazy” about joining the Catalan giants and a loan could suit all parties.

Umtiti and Riqui Puig to Leave?

Two players who might need to consider a January exit are defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Riqui Puig who have barefuly featured under coach Ronald Koeman so far in 2021-22.

Umtiti has not managed a single minute for the Catalan giants, while Puig has only been used four times as a late substitute and appears to have slipped behind teenagers Gavi and Nico Gonzalez in the pecking order.

Yet German Bona at Diario Sport reports both players “remain convinced” they have a place in the team at Barca and may even “reject offers to leave” in January as they know a new coach may be “on the horizon.”

