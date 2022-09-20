‘I Love Competition’- Barcelona Forward Explains Decision To Stay

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay looked set to leave the club in the summer transfer after just one season with the Catalan giants but ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

However, the forward is no longer guaranteed a place in Xavi’s starting XI as the manager has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal following a summer of big spending.

Memphis is currently on international duty with the Netherlands national team and has been asked by ESPN why he decided to stay at Barcelona, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Other clubs came and then you just look at your options. I decided to fight for my chance here,” he explained. “I was the topscorer of Barça with Aubameyang. I love competition and I don’t walk away from it. I enjoy being at Barça.”

Memphis must now battle it out with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Ferran Torres for a place in Xavi’s team at Barcelona.

The Dutchman has so far made three appearances in 2022-23, scoring once, and has admitted he is frustrated by his reduced minutes with the club this season.

Memphis Set To Face Lewandowski

Memphis is set to come up against new teammate Lewandowski when his Netherlands team face Poland in the Nations League on Thursday, September 22. The Dutchman spoke about the match and was reminded Poland have a pretty handy striker.

“Haha, for sure,” he smiled. “I am looking forward to it. But I think we have some pretty decent defenders too.”

Lewandowski has hit the ground running at Barcelona following his move from Bayern Munich. The striker already has 11 goals for the Catalan giants. Memphis was the club’s joint top scorer last season along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 13.

Lewandowski Happy At Barcelona

The striker has spoken about his adaptation at Barcelona and said the warm welcome he has received from his new team-mates and from fans has helped him to feel right at home, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I feel very comfortable at Barça, not only because of the club, but also because of the atmosphere. My teammates, the squad… everyone treats me well. Everything makes me feel I’m privileged at FC Barcelona,” explained. “It’s like having new toys in my hands and playing with them. From the first days in Barcelona I felt I was in the right place and at the right time. The fans? I didn’t expect the Barça fans to start singing songs to me at the Camp Nou. It makes me feel like I’ve been at Barcelona for a long time.”

Lewandowski’s impressive start to life at Barcelona means that Memphis may have to get used to life on the bench. The Poland international is already one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet and Memphis looks to have his work cut out if he is to play regularly this season at the Camp Nou.

