‘It’s Not Enough’ – Barcelona Forward Frustrated by Lack of Game Time

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has only made three appearances for the Catalan giants this season and has revealed his frustration at his lack of game time at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman, who was the team’s joint top scorer last season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is on international duty with the Netherlands and told ESPN he wants to be playing more, as reported by Voetbal International.

“Of course you need rhythm, but I’m fit. I do train more and harder because I play less, but match rhythm is better. Fortunately I had a starting spot in La Liga the last few weeks, but it’s not enough,” he said. “The last game went well. I was replaced after an hour, I longed for more. In the last 25 to 30 minutes there is often more space, I can take advantage of that with my game. I think I still have the power, it won’t just go away. I’ve had a good preparation, I’m fit, no injuries. I’m feeling good.”



Memphis’s three appearances have all come in September. He came off the bench in the Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen and started La Liga games against Cadiz and Elche.

The Dutchman impressed last time out against Elche, scoring in the 3-0 win at the Camp Nou. However, he faces intense competition for a starting spot due to the wealth of attacking options Xavi has at his disposal this season.

Can Memphis Get Back on Track?

Memphis does have the opportunity to enjoy some serious game time now with the Netherlands. The Oranje are due to take on Poland and Belgium in the Nations League and the Barca forward is looking forward to the action.

“I just haven’t played much in recent weeks, not what I’m used to,” he said. “Then it feels familiar to come back here, because I know I’m going to play here. That is why I am extra grateful, happy and motivated that I can be important here again.”

Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly happy with Memphis despite limiting his minutes this season. The manager has been willing to use the forward in Barca’s last two games because he has trained well and shown a great attitude despite being benched at the start of the campaign, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Dutch Coach Wants More Memphis Minutes

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has also spoken about Memphis’s situation at the Camp Nou and told a news conference he would be happier if the forward was playing more regularly, as reported by Football Oranje.

“The storm has passed and I have to say that it has been pleasing to me. The only two are actually Memphis and Frenkie de Jong, but they are now playing regularly, so I can’t say that everything did not go well in the transfer period,” he said. “I would be happier if Memphis and Frenkie would play more regularly, but Frenkie has already reached ninety minutes a number of times, which is nice.”

Memphis was tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer but ended up staying at the Camp Nou. The forward has since insisted he is “fully committed” to the cause in what could be his final season with the club as he is out of contract next summer.

