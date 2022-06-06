Free Agent Winger Says ‘Yes’ To Summer Barcelona Move: Report

Barcelona’s well-documented financial problems have seen the club move for free agents in recent transfer windows and this summer looks to be no exception.

The Catalans have already agreed deals for defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie and have now turned their attentions to Argentina international Angel Di Maria, as reported by journalist Matteo Moretto.

Talks have already taken place “to understand the feasibility of the operation” and Di Maria has already said yes to a move. Serie A side Juventus had also been in talks with Di Maria but are now at risk of losing the winger to Barca.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2021-22 season when his contract expired. He could sign a one-year deal at the Camp Nou, according to Relevo.

Barca are said to value the winger for his “experience, versatility and immediate performance.” Di Maria made 31 appearances for PSG last season, scoring five goals and contributing eight assists.

The attacker has spoken about his future while on international duty with Argentina but said a decision has not been made yet, as reported by Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“We’ll see what happens. I’ve already been through big clubs, my family supported me and followed me everywhere,” he said. “I will try to find a place where they are happy and I feel happy. I haven’t decided yet.”

Dembele Heading to Chelsea?

Barcelona look to be in need of a new winger with Ousmane Dembele’s future increasingly uncertain. The Frenchman is out contract at the end of June and has been heavily linked with both PSG and Chelsea.

The Premier League side are currently leading the race to sign Dembele with PSG having appeared to drop out of the race, according to Sport. The French club would rather invest in midfield than attack over the summer.

Chelsea are willing to offer Dembele a “four-year deal with a big signing on fee and bonus for the player and his agents.” A move to Stamford Bridge would see Dembele reunited with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Frenchman does have a contract renewal proposal on the table from Barcelona but the club have not heard back from the 25-year-old and will not increase their offer.

Raphinha Too Expensive?

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha if Dembele leaves but the Brazil international’s price tag has increased since the Premier League club secured their top-flight status for another season.

Leeds now want at least €55 million for the attacker which could prove too high for Barcelona. Di Maria would prove a cheaper option and has plenty of top-level experience having played for PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid in his career.

The veteran would clearly not be a long-term option for Barcelona, given he will turn 35 in February, but could be a useful stop-gap option for the Catalans while the Barcelona board works hard to turn their financial situation around.

