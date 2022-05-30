Barcelona Must Pay €55M For Dembele Replacement: Report

Barcelona may have to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window with the French forward out of contract at the end of June and yet to agree an extension.

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been tipped as the player Barca want to bring in to take over from Frenchman but the Brazil international will not come cheap now he has helped the Whites avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Indeed Barcelona will have to shell out at least €55 million if they are to capture the 25-year-old, as reported by Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans “will try to lower the asking price” by including players in the deal.

Xavi has already confirmed that he has told Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite, and Samuel Umtiti they are not in his future plans and should look for a new club to play for next season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca’s Financial Problems Continue

Barcelona look set for a fascinating transfer window not least because of the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. The Catalans have agreed deals for free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but have not been able to announce them because of their economic situation, as reported by Diario Sport.

Sergi Roberto has also agreed a new contract at the Camp Nou but Barca pushed back announcing the 30-year-old’s extension for the same reason. The veteran’s renewal is now on hold as Barca try to get their finances in order.

President Joan Laporta is set to make some “important decisions” this week and his priority is to complete some of the financial deals he has in the works, according to Sport. Barca have been “pursuing various options” in a bid to “allow Barça to increase their spending limit.”

The Catalans will look to sell off some assets which could include members of the first-team squad. Laporta could also secure €200 million from selling off 49% of Barca Licensing Merchandising (BLM), as reported by Marca.

Barca Face Competition For Raphinha?

Raphinha is keen on a move to Barcelona and a move to Barcelona is his “priority,” according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans have already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal for the Brazilian.

However, Barcelona will face competition for his signature as there are other teams keen on the forward. Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in securing Raphinha’s services, as reported by Football.London.

Barcelona still appear favorites but his high price tag coupled with the club’s ongoing financial issues means a transfer can’t be guaranteed. The Catalans are only like to move for Raphinha if Dembele leaves too.

So far the Frenchman has given little away about his future. His agent, Moussa Sissoko, has issued a statement in response to ongoing speculation about Dembele and insisted “his future remains open” and that no decision has yet been made on where he will be playing football next season.

READ NEXT: ‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure