Frenkie de Jong Speaks Out on His Barcelona Future

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken out on his future at the club amid speculation he will leave in the summer transfer window and join Premier League side Manchester United.

The 25-year-old spoke to reporters after featuring for the Netherlands in a 3-2 win over Wales in the Nations League and made it clear once again he is happy at the Camp Nou, as reported by journalist Tom Collomosse.

He said, “You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

De Jong has long made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona and is not interested in a move away. He reacted strongly just last month to claims he had agreed a deal with the Red Devils, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Not that I know of in any case. Either that or they must not have told me, but I don’t think so,” he said. “What I’m saying is there’s absolutely no agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question at all. [But] I don’t respond to rumours anymore. I feel good at Barcelona. I prefer to stay with Barca.”

Man Utd Unwilling to Meet Barca’s Valuation

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for De Jong but the two clubs are far apart when it comes to the Dutchman’s valuation, according to ESPN. Barcelona “have been looking to receive €100 million, but United’s valuation is closer to €60m with add-ons.”

The Red Devils are wary about the deal because they feel that, “Barca are actively trying to offload De Jong in an effort to raise funds to facilitate their transfer plans for the summer and that it should be reflected in the cost.”

Manchester United are prioritizing a midfielder this summer, particularly after losing Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard, but do have other targets apart from the Netherlands international.

De Jong Impresses Again

De Jong’s comments come after the midfielder impressed again for the Netherlands with an influential performance. The Dutchman played a key role in his team’s win over Wales which keeps the team top of the group and unbeaten in coach Louis van Gaal’s second stint at the club.

📊| Frenkie de Jong vs Wales. 🪄 • 79 Touches

• 62/67 (93%) Passes

• 1/1 Long Balls

• 2 Chances Created

• 4/4 Dribbles

• 0 Times Dispossessed

• 1/1 Tackles

• 2 Clearances

• 3 Interceptions

• 7/11 Ground Duels Won

• 8 Ball Recoveries

• 0 Times Dribbled Past pic.twitter.com/2SPacssqum — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 14, 2022

The midfielder’s Barcelona teammate Memphis Depay also shone by scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure the three points. The goal sees the forward move into second place in the list of all-time goalscorers for the Netherlands.

Memphis now has 42 goals for the Oranje, only Dutch legend Robin van Persie on 50 has more goals for the national team. The Barcelona forward will be confident of beating that record, particularly as he only turned 28 in February and looks to have many years left in his international career for the Netherlands.

