‘There’s Absolutely No Agreement:’ Barcelona Star Slams Exit Talk

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has rejected speculation he is set to sign for Premier League side Manchester United and has reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou.

De Jong is currently on international duty with the Dutch national team and offered the following response to ESPN Netherlands when quizzed about a report that a deal had been agreed for him to move to Old Trafford, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Not that I know of in any case. Either that or they must not have told me, but I don’t think so,” he said. “What I’m saying is there’s absolutely no agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question at all. [But] I don’t respond to rumours anymore. I feel good at Barcelona. I prefer to stay with Barca.”

There have been rumors Barcelona could be willing to cash in on De Jong this summer to help ease their ongoing financial difficulties. The midfielder was pressed further on his future and made it clear how much he enjoys playing for the Catalan giants. “I have said it many times: Barcelona is my dream club,” he added. “It has been from a young age. I have never regretted my decision [to come here] despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.” De Jong moved to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and so far has only one Copa del Rey title to show for his time at the club. The midfielder has made 140 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and contributing 15 assists.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Offers Future Update

The midfielder is not the only Barcelona player currently being linked with a summer exit. Netherlands teammate Memphis Depay has been tipped to be sold if Robert Lewandowski arrives from Bayern Munich.

Memphis also spoke to reporters about this future and made it clear that he is not thinking about going anywhere this summer either, as reported by NOS. When asked if he wants to stay he said simply, “Yes.”

The forward went on to speak about his first season at Barcelona and how he is looking forward to another campaign with the Catalans.

“I’ve only been here for a season, but I feel at home in Barcelona. I look forward to coming back again next season,” he said. “I have finished the campaign as the club’s top scorer despite all my injuries. Obviously, I expected more. I did not imagine that Messi would leave. His departure affected us a lot.”

Barcelona Announce Financial Plans

Meanwhile, Barcelona have announced that the club’s members are to meet on June 16 to vote on various financial plans. The Catalan giants are aiming to sell 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and 25% of their television rights, as reported by the club’s website.

Selling such assets would provide the club with a much-needed financial injection and ensure players such as De Jong do not need to be sold this summer. The club could raise a total of €740 million if both operations go ahead, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The income could then be used to help rebuild the squad ahead of the 2022-23 season in what promises to be an intriguing summer for the Catalans giants in the transfer window.

READ NEXT: ‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure