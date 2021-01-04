Griezmann Turns On the Style in Barcelona Training [WATCH]

Antoine Griezmann was back in training with Barcelona on Monday and looked to have shrugged off the disappointment of being left out of the starting XI for his team’s win over Huesca on Sunday.

The France international cut a dejected figure ahead of kick-off and only came on in the 81st minute as coach Ronald Koeman opted to use Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele in attack alongside Lionel Messi instead.

Yet Griezmann offered a reminder of his talents on the training pitch with a cheeky no-look finish.

Barcelona train again on Tuesday as they step up preparations for Wednesday’s La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Koeman Talks Griezmann

Koeman explained his decision to leave Griezmann out of his team after the win at Huesca, as reported by Marca.

I trust every player in our squad, but if we choose to have three central midfielders, there’s room for three forwards. With Leo, we went for someone who gets in behind more like Dembele and we have to choose between Martin or Antoine up front. Martin did well. He’s the No.9 we need in these types of games but leaving Griezmann on the bench means nothing. We have lots of games and we need every player.

It’s not the first time this season that Griezmann has been left out by Koeman either. The Frenchman has now been benched three times in La Liga and is certainly not guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Braithwaite or Griezmann Against Athletic?

Koeman must now decide whether to recall Griezmann against Athletic. The Dutch coach isn’t blessed with a wealth of options in attack as both Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are sidelined for long spells following knee surgery

Captain Lionel Messi and Pedri already seem certain starters, while Ousmane Dembele is fit again and has shown some encouraging form in 2020-21. The Frenchman has five goals and two assists in 14 outings.

Meanwhile, Braithwaite appears to have moved ahead of Griezmann in the pecking order. The Denmark international barely featured at the start of the season but has forced his way into Koeman’s thinking.

The 29-year-old has five goals this season but also appears to offer more balance to the team than Griezmann as a traditional No. 9. In contrast Griezmann still seems to be searching for his best position in the team despite being in his second season at Barca.

Wednesday’s game promises to be a tough test for Barca. The Catalan giants lost 1-0 on their last visit to San Mames back in February in the Copa del Rey. Athletic also ran out 1-0 winners when the teams met in Bilbao last season in La Liga.

Koeman has already admitted his team can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to keep their slim title hopes alive. Sunday’s win moved the team into fifth place in the table but still 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who has played one game less.

