‘He Reminds Me a Lot of Andrés Iniesta:’ Xavi Praises Barcelona Teen

Barcelona coach Xavi said that teenage midfielder Pedri reminds him of his former teammate Andres Iniesta after the 19-year-old impressed yet again in the 4-0 win over Athletic on Sunday, February 27.

Xavi spoke about the Spain international after the league win at the Camp Nou and was once again full of praise for the youngster after another impressive display, as reported by Marca.

“Aside from the nutmeg, which is a small detail, it’s how he understands the game, goes between the lines and goes behind the midfield pivots,” he said. “He reminds me a lot of Andrés Iniesta. If we’re talking about pure talent, Pedri is the best in the world. He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

Of course Xavi and Iniesta formed a formidable partnership for Barcelona in midfield, winning countless titles together for the Catalan giants. Iniesta has previously admitted he likes the sound of a coaching partnership with Xavi once he’s finally hung up his boots.

Xavi Praises Ousmane Dembele

Xavi also praised Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman came off the bench and scored his first goal of the season. The attacker also picked up two assists in an impressive cameo.

1+2 – @Dembouz 🇫🇷 has become the first @FCBarcelona's sub player to have been involved at least three goals in a single #LaLiga game (one goal + two assists) in this century. Recognition#BarcelonaAthletic #FCB ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/lXZd9tT6S9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 27, 2022

Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain, with the attacker out of contract in the summer and expected to leave on the a free transfer, and the coach offered his thoughts on whether he could end up staying at the Camp Nou.

“The thing about Dembelé and whether he can stay is a matter for the club,” he said. “I defend him because he is a great professional, he works, trains, comes out today and makes a difference, I see many conditions for him. Today we have seen the Dembelé we want.”

Dembele was once again whistled by some sections of the Camp Nou support after arriving as a substitute in place of Ferran Torres in the second half. However, those whistles were replaced by some chants in support of Dembele after his goal.

The Xavi Effect

Sunday’s win over Athletic continues Barcelona’s vastly-improved performances under Xavi. The Catalans are on a fine run of form that has brought 28 points out of a possible 29 from their last 13 league matches.

✅ 13 games.

✅ 28 out of 39 points.

✅ Only 1 loss. 😍 The Xavi effect… 📈#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/xHvu0efJnN — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 27, 2022

Xavi’s side are also scoring goals for fun since strengthening their attack in the January transfer window and bringing in attackers Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barca have found the back of the net 12 times in their last 3 matches in all competitions, beating Athletic, Napoli and Valencia along the way.

The results have fired Barcelona back into the top four in La Liga and into the last 16 of the Europa League where a two-legged tie against Turkish side Galatasaray awaits next.

Xavi and his men will be confident of continuing that winning run too with their next two La Liga games against teams in the bottom half of the table. Barca travel to Elche next and then welcome Osasuna to the Camp Nou on Sunday, March 13.

