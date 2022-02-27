Ousmane Dembele Answers Critics With Barcelona Golazo [WATCH]

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele was whistled by supporters as he came off the bench against Athletic in La Liga on Sunday, February 27 but needed just six minutes to silence his critics with a brilliant finish to make it 2-0.

Dembele had been left out of the starting XI, with Adama Traore preferred instead, but replaced Ferran Torres on 67 minutes with Barca leading 1-0 at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman then made it 2-0 with a brilliant finish from a tight angle, as shown by ESPN.

Dembele silencing the doubters! What a goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/wYDqa2X0ms — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

Supporters were subsequently heard chanting Dembele’s name after the goal, although those chants were met by some whistles from other fans, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Barcelona had taken the lead on 37 minutes through striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The January signing pounced on a loose ball and slotted home after Gerard Pique’s header had hit the crossbar.

Aubameyang has now scored five goals in his last three games for the Catalan giants and is proving to be an excellent signing since arriving on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

Dembele Turns Provider

Yet it was Dembele who stole the show with the forward seemingly not content with just scoring. The 24-year-old turned provider in the final moments, producing a fine cross in from the right for fellow substitute Luuk de Jong to head home Barcelona’s third of the night.

Unbelievable switch by Pedri ➡️ Great cross by Dembele ➡️ Luuk HEADER! Barca back 👀 pic.twitter.com/5WkFiQz2KD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

Another assist followed in stoppage time. Again Dembele was allowed to cross from the right and found Memphis Depay tapping home from close range just minutes after making his return as a substitute from injury.

The 4-0 win propels Barcelona back into the top four in La Liga and completes an excellent February for Xavi’s fast-improving side. The Catalans have beaten Atletico Madrid, Valencia, and Athletic in La La Liga and overcome Serie A side Napoli in the Europa League.

Could Dembele Stay at Barcelona?

Meanwhile, Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with the forward out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Dembele was dropped and told to leave in January but failed to find a new club and has since been recalled.

The Frenchman “remains open to discussions over his long-term future” and has developed a strong bond with new manager Xavi which could influence any decisions on his future, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

The Barcelona coach has already made it clear he is a big admirer of Dembele despite the issues over his contract.

“We’ll have to see what happens between now and the end of the season,” he told a press conference ahead of the game. “It’s down to the club and it’s down to him. He’s an important player and one I like.”

Dembele certainly won’t lack for offers from top clubs in the summer, particularly as a free agent, and especially if he can stay fit and continue to do the business on the pitch for the Catalan giants.

