‘Barcelona Is In Contact With Us’ – Winger’s Dad Makes Transfer Claim

Barcelona may not have brought in any players to strengthen the first-team squad in the January transfer window but continue to keep tabs on some of Europe’s most promising youngster.

One such player is Red Star’s 20-year-old winger Stefan Mitrovic who is on the club’s radar, according to his father. Mitrovic senior has claimed on Twitter that the Catalans have been in touch.

“As a father, I have to say yes Barça in in contacts with us — same as few other big clubs,” he wrote. The club’s sporting director, Zvezdan Terzic, has already made it clear Red Star have already turned down offers for Mitrovic, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We have rejected offers of up to 6 million euros,” he said. “We trust Stefan a lot but now we cannot sell him, among other things because he has already played for two teams this season and could not do it in a third. Recently we have had offers from three big clubs for him.”

Barcelona have prioritized bringing in young and exciting talent, such as Pedri, to complement homegrown youngsters such as Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati. All four players are already part of the first-team squad and considered key players at the Camp Nou.

Who Is Stefan Mitrovic?

Mitrovic is a winger who can play on either flank but also in midfield. He’s left-footed and has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 5 times and picking up 3 assists.

The winger’s dad has also been happy to show off his son’s skills on social media.

The 20-year-old was born in Serbia but grew up in Canada and was eligible to play for both countries. He opted to play for Serbia and has already made his international debut, featuring in a Nations League win over Sweden back in September 2022.

Mitrovic only joined Red Star at the end of the season after the club activated a €500,000 release clause to bring him in from Radnički Niš. The youngster is far from a household name but is already clearly on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Barcelona Lacking A Left Winger?

Barcelona have plenty of options in attack but left wing has been an issue for the Catalans. Both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha prefer to play on the right, while Memphis Depay left in January for Atletico Madrid.

Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are both options but both players are struggling for form this season. The duo are also versatile forwards who can play anywhere across the frontlines and are certainly not specialized left wingers.

Barcelona do have a left winger in Morocco international Ez Abde. The youngster is spending the season on loan at La Liga side Osasuna but could be an option for next year.

However, the Catalans are also thought to be willing to listen to offers of over €20 million for Abde which means Barca could be on the look-out for low-cost left wingers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

