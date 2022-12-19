Barcelona Will ‘Listen to Offers’ of €20M for Winger: Report

Barcelona winger Ez Abde enjoyed a strong World Cup with Morocco, featuring three times as the Atlas Lions emerged as the surprise package of the tournament and made it to the semi-finals.

Abde is currently on loan at Osasuna but could be sold if acceptable offers arrive, as reported by Luis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport. Barcelona are willing to listen to offers of over €20 million due to the wealth of attacking options at Xavi’s disposal.

Clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga have already expressed an interest in the 21-year-old. Barcelona only spent €2m to bring Abde in and could stand to make a healthy profit if he is sold.

Abde would prefer to return to Barcelona and did sign a contract extension that runs until 2026 before heading off to Osasuna. However, the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski mean he will struggle for game time if he does return.

However, Barcelona would try to insert a buy-back option into any potential transfer which would allow the Catalans the opportunity to bring Abde back to the Camp Nou if he does succeed away from the club.

Ez Abde Talks Progress At World Cup

Abde has spoken about his appearances at the World Cup and how playing at the highest level of international football will help his career.

The 21-year-old acknowledged that many players never get the chance to feature at a World Cup and thinks the experience will help him mature, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“A World Cup makes you mature. It’s a unique opportunity, many footballers aren’t able to play in it. I have to take advantage of it and I’m sure it will help me in the future,” he said. “I am very grateful to the coach, who is giving me opportunities. I have to keep working, but Regragui is a phenomenon. He is always with us. He tells us that we have to work, in solidarity with our teammate, he jumps at the smallest detail… He is like another teammate, although when he has to be a coach, he is a coach.”

Abde’s Morocco caused plenty of upsets in Qatar, knocking out both Spain and Portugal before eventually seeing their campaign ended by France. The Atlas Lions went on to lose 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff but still head home after making history by becoming the first African team to reach the last four.

Xavi’s Praise For Abde

Xavi has previously been full of praise for “extraordinary” Abde after seeing the forward score his first goal for the club against Osasuna last season. The coach was forced to turn to the youngster after being short of options due to injury.

The Moroccan went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in 2021-22 but was sent out on loan in the summer in a bid to enjoy some regular football.

Abde has played eight times for Osasuna in the current campaign and will be hoping for more minutes in the second half of the campaign. If he can impress at El Sadar he is likely to attract admirers, and Barca appear willing sellers due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

