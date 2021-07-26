Koeman Chooses Barcelona No.9 For New Season: Report

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reportedly sees new signing Memphis Depay as being the club’s No. 9 for the 2021-22 season and is keen to give the Dutchman a “key role” in his starting XI.

Memphis has arrived on a free transfer after leaving French side Lyon and took the No. 9 shirt, which currently belongs to Martin Braithwaite, on his debut in a pre-season friendly win over Girona on Saturday. The forward capped his first appearance with a debut goal from the penalty spot.

Koeman used Memphis as a No. 9 when the two worked together for the Netherlands national team and plans to use the forward in the same role at the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Joan Poqui.

The Barca boss is thinking of lining his team up with Memphis playing primarily as the No. 9 flanked by Lionel Messi on the right and Ansu Fati, once he returns to full fitness, on the left. Antoine Griezmann is also an option on the left if he stays, while Memphis could also be used in a wide role at times with Sergio Aguero playing as the central striker.

Memphis Talks Koeman Impact

Memphis spoke about his manager after being presented as a Barcelona player in a ceremony at the Camp Nou. The 27-year-old revealed how Koeman had placed his trust in him and used him as a center-forward for the Dutch team, as reported by Marca.

“I also want to thank the coach. He played me as a centre forward,” he said. “He made me feel very comfortable and I must thank him for all that. I would have come even if he wasn’t here because you can’t say no to Barcelona. I would have still come, but it’s also certain that he has had a big impact.”

The forward thrived under Koeman for the national team, scoring 11 goals and producing 11 assists in 18 matches for the Oranje, according to Squawka Football. If Memphis can replicate that kind of form under Koeman at Barcelona then he will prove to be a very useful signing, particularly after arriving on a free transfer.

Praise For Memphis

Memphis has only been at Barcelona for a matter of days but has already drawn praise from teammate Sergi Roberto. The 29-year-old told Diario Sport that the Dutchman has looked the real deal in pre-season training.

“Everyone knows him,” he said. “He’s a player with a lot of quality and we have been able to see him internationally and with Lyon. He’s a great player and in the few training sessions we’ve had with him you can already see he’s got impressive quality. I’m sure he’ll help us a lot, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Dutchman’s debut goal will surely help the new signing settle and boost confidence ahead of the new campaign. Memphis has already insisted the club’s style of play suits him perfectly and also admitted after his debut goal it “feels amazing” to wear the Barcelona shirt.

