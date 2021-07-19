Barcelona New Boy Says Club’s Style of Play ‘Is Perfect For Me’

Memphis Depay says Barcelona’s style of play suits him perfectly after arriving at the club to start pre-season training ahead of the new 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

The Netherlands international arrives after taking a break following his exploits with the Oranje at Euro 2020 and arrives on a free transfer from Lyon. Depay told Cope he’s hoping to add to his trophy collection with the Catalan giants.

“I hope to win many trophies, which is why I have come to this magnificent club. It has a great history and I am delighted to get to know everyone. It is a special day. I am excited to be able to go to the club’s facilities, to the stadium, the weather is great and it will be an incredible day,” he said. “I come from a vacation, now is the time to concentrate and start the preseason well to be well as soon as possible. I love to play offensive, I like to be creative on the grass to create chances and assist and score. Barça’s way of playing is perfect for me.”

The 27-year-old underwent medical checkups at the club on Monday and will join in pre-season with his new teammates on Tuesday. Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, and Clement Lenglet are also set to return to training after taking a break following Euro 2020.

Depay is Barca’s fourth signing of the summer. The Dutchman joins Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson Royal in making the move to the Camp Nou.

Depay ‘Ready To Fight’ For Koeman

The transfer also sees Depay link up with former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman once again. The forward thrived while working under his compatriot at international level, as shown by Squawka Football.

Memphis Depay’s record for the Netherlands under Ronald Koeman was ridiculous: ⬡ 18 games

⬢ 11 goals

⬢ 11 assists Will they ever be reunited? 🦁 pic.twitter.com/QGwgVP6K7O — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 11, 2020

Depay is clearly looking forward to working with Koeman once again and offered a bit of insight into his relationship with the Barcelona coach.

“I was with Koeman in the national team, he gave me a lot of confidence and support even when I got injured,” he said. “He saw me fight to come back [from injury], now he has given me full support to come here, and I’m ready to fight for Koeman here, I’m very happy to be here in the best club.”

Koeman Says Depay ‘Brings Us A Lot’

Koeman has talked up Depay and thinks the Dutchman will offer a lot to the Catalan giants. The Barcelona boss offered his thoughts on his new signing in a new interview with Barca TV.

“It’s important that I know him well; he knows how I work and he is a player with a lot of character – he is strong, quick, he brings us a lot,” he explained. “He can play anywhere up front and he is coming into the prime of his career. He improved a lot at Lyon and he gained experience as captain.”

Barca fans will get a chance to see Depay in action in pre-season with the club having already confirmed three friendlies. The Catalan giants face Nastic on July 21, play Girona three days later and then take on Stuttgart on July 31.

