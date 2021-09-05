Barcelona Boss Koeman Explains Bizarre Peppa Pig Tweet

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has taken to Twitter to explain why his account bizarrely posted a link to a Peppa Pig video earlier on Sunday.

Supporters were entertained and left pretty bemused when Koeman’s Twitter account posted a link to episodes of the popular children’s cartoon, as shown by total Barca. Unsurprisingly, the link was swiftly taken down.

Ronald Koeman enjoyed some early morning Peppa Pig today. pic.twitter.com/BM9ztUXHij — total Barça (@totalBarca) September 5, 2021

It seemed initally as if Koeman’s account had been hacked. However, the Dutchman has now taken time out to reveal the real culprits behind the post.

Sometimes the little ones of the family want to make themselves heard via granddad’s social media account 😁🙈🐽 #grandchildren #peppapig pic.twitter.com/JoasgDQd2h — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) September 5, 2021

The Barcelona boss is enjoying some rare time off with Barcelona players currently away on international duty. Barca is not due to play again until Saturday, 11th September against Sevilla but the game is in some doubt.

La Liga and Sevilla had asked the RFEF to postpone the game due to a clash with South America World Cup qualifying fixtures. However, the RFEF has turned down the request, meaning the game is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Koeman Backed By Barcelona

Koeman has been backed by the Barcelona board despite a less than convincing start to his second season in charge of the Catalan giants. The Dutchman has overseen two wins and a draw but Barca’s performances against Athletic and Getafe were far from impressive.

The 58-year-old has angered supporters during his time in charge with his reluctance to pick some players and questionable in-game management but does appear to have the backing of the Barca board for the time being.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan giants have “total confidence” in Koeman and believe he is the “ideal coach” for the 2021-22 campaign.

Koeman certainly has his work cut out to challenge for trophies this season following the loss of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann and will need his team to improve if he is to stay on in charge.

The Dutchman’s deal expires at the end of the season but a new deal has reportedly been discussed already. Yet Koeman would have to meet some key conditions, including giving Riqui Puig more minutes, if he is to be handed a new contract, according to Adria Soldevila at Goal.

Pjanic Lashes Out At Koeman

Koeman has also come in for criticism from midfielder Miralem Pjanic over the international break. The midfielder has left Barcelona, after barely featuring under the Dutchman, and secured a move to Besiktas on loan.

Pjanic spoke to Marca after sealing his move and admitted he did not understand why the Barca boss had effectively frozen him out of the first-team picture at the Camp Nou.

“I’ve honestly asked myself a lot of times, wondering what I did wrong. Maybe he didn’t like that I said I wanted to play more public,” he said. “But any coach would say ‘okay, this is a competition and I like to hear that’. That might be it, but I’d have liked him to tell me to my face that I wasn’t for him. It didn’t exist though and I don’t understand him.”

Pjanic is not the first player to openly criticize Koeman. Former Everton midfielder Oumar Niasse has also spoken out about how the Dutchman tried to force him out of Goodison Park when he was in charge of the Toffees.

