Koeman Handed Riqui Puig Warning By Barcelona: Report

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly been warned by the Catalan giants that he needs to fulfil certain considerations if he is to keep his position and be handed a new contract at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch coach’s deal is up at the end of the season but Barcelona is already thinking about his future, according to Adria Soldevila at Goal. President Joan Laporta has sent Koeman a contract proposal which is “subject to a series of conditions.”

One of those conditions is to ensure key youngsters, including highly-rated midfielder Riqui Puig, have more prominence. Puig was advised by Koeman to go out on loan last season but opted to stay and spent most of the season on the bench.

It’s been the same story in the first three games of the 2021-22 campaign with Puig yet to manage a single minute of game time. However, Soldevila reports that Laporta has told Koeman that the club is betting on Puig for the future which means he must have minutes as well as “prominence on the pitch.”

Laporta Has Two More Conditions

Laporta also has a further two more conditions, according to the report. The first is that the coach must respect the club’s famous ‘Barca DNA’ and play “colorful and attractive” football.

Barcelona opened the season with an impressive 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, which went down well with Laporta, but the following two games have been deemed “not acceptable.”

The results in question are Barca’s hard-fought 1-1 draw against Athletic at San Mames and the uninspiring 2-1 win over Getafe last time out. The results are not the problem but the performances did not impress the Barca board.

Laporta’s other condition is for Koeman to predominantly use the club’s traditional 4-3-3 formation. It was noted that Barca finished the win over Getafe at Camp Nou with five defenders and three holding midfielders.

If Koeman is able to satisfy president Laporta’s conditions then he could be set to extend his stay as Barcelona boss. The club’s plan is to extend the 58-year-old contract until after the 2022 World Cup.

New-Look Barcelona Coming?

There could well be a new-look Barcelona coming after the close of the transfer window with Emerson Royal, Ilaix Moriba, Antoine Griezmann, and Rey Manaj all sealing late exits from the club.

Meanwhile, Dutch striker Luuk de Jong has arrived on loan from Sevilla and will compete for a place in the attack. Barca can also expect Ansu Fati to return from injury soon and has already confirmed the teenager has inherited the No. 10 shirt from Lionel Messi.

Koeman also has a host of impressive teenagers on the cusp of the first team. Midfielder Nico Gonzalez came off the bench and featured against Getafe, while 17-year-old Gavi was also handed his La Liga debut.

Barca also has youngsters such as Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Inaki Pena, and Yusuf Demir in the first-team squad which points to a bright future for the Catalan giants despite the club’s current financial difficulties.

