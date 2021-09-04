Barcelona’s Aguero Has Hilarious Response To Mbappe Rumors [WATCH]

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has made it pretty clear what he thinks about recent intense speculation that striker Kylian Mbappe would be swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid.

The Argentine came up with a hilarious response in a chat with Ibai Llanos, a Real Madrid fan, on Twitch about rumors that Mbappe would be swapping the Parc des Princes for the Santiago Bernabeu, as shown by reporter Roy Nemer.

Sergio Agüero talking about all the Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors is the best thing you'll watch today. Even if you don't understand Spanish. https://t.co/KrHwZCbwgU — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 4, 2021

Aguero says, “All day with Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé. All day with Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé! In the end has he come?”

Mbappe ended up staying at PSG following the close of the transfer window. The Ligue 1 side reportedly rejected a bid of €200 million from Real Madrid for the France international, according to The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano

Yet speculation persists that Real Madrid will try again to land Mbappe when the transfer window reopens in January. Mbappe’s existing PSG deal expires in 2022 and he has turned down the club’s latest renewal offer, according to Marca.

Pique Trolls Madrid Over Mbappe

Aguero isn’t the only Barcelona player to troll Real Madrid about the club’s failed attempt to land Mbappe. Defender Gerard Pique has also poked fun at Barca’s fierce rivals after Marca ran a poll asking fans which number Mbappe should wear at the Bernabeu.

The options presented were No. 19, No. 5, No. 23 or another number, but Pique risked the wrath of Madrid fans by joking that Mbappe would be wearing the No. 7, his PSG number, because he would be going nowhere this summer.

It would still be no surprise to see Mbappe end up at Madrid at some point. PSG sporting director Leonardo has already admitted that the World Cup winner wants to leave the French side.

Barcelona Offers Aguero Injury Update

Meanwhile, Barca has offered an update on Aguero as he works on his recovery from a calf injury. The Argentina international is still waiting to make his La Liga debut for the Catalan giants after picking up the problem in pre-season.

Barca announced Aguero would be out for 10 weeks on August 9 with the striker expected to be ready to return in late October or early November.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out on first team player Kun Agüero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks. pic.twitter.com/wZNU4ahV0c — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2021

Aguero is yet to return to training with the first team but is working hard in the gym at the Ciutat Esportiva, as shown by the club’s Twitter account.

Barcelona will have to cope without Aguero for a while longer but could have Ansu Fati back in the coming weeks. The talented teenager is expected to be fit to make his long-awaited return against Granada on September 20.

Manager Ronald Koeman can also call on new arrival Luuk de Jong. The Netherlands international swapped Sevilla for Barcelona on deadline day and joins on a season-long loan. The attacker already knows Koeman, Memphis Depay, and Frenkie de Jong well from working with the trio for the Netherlands national team.

