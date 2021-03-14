Koeman Reacts to Rumors Nagelsmann Could Replace Him at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reacted to rumors new club president Joan Laporta is considering replacing him with RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The Dutchman was asked about the speculation in Sunday’s pre-match press conference and insisted he was not interested in the rumors about his job, as reported by Diario Sport.

“His reaction has been very good. I am not very interested either,” he explained. “If I have to answer the names of coaches and players that some journalists write … We would only talk about that. It is not necessary. It’s easy. I have a contract as a coach and we are improving a lot of things.”

Koeman only signed a two-year contract when he was appointed Barcelona boss in August 2020 and is expected to meet with Laporta to discuss his future following the 58-year-old’s election as president for a second time.

Nagelsmann Plays Down Barcelona Links

Nagelsmann has also been asked about the possibility of a switch to Barcelona but sought to play down the rumors. The RB Leipzig coach told reporters that he’s not thinking about moving, as reported by beIN Sports.

“I have a contract until 2023. It would be a bit much to say that it annoys me – I know how professional football works. Apparently, I would’ve joined Tottenham, Real Madrid or Barcelona by now,” he said. “There are great coaches at all of these clubs and they have a contract, just as I do. It is not annoying me, nor is it flattering me. It doesn’t have any relevance for me. I’m only concentrating on [the game against] Eintracht Frankfurt, where we have to do a lot already.”

The 33-year-old also insisted that it would be disrespectful of him to discuss the rumors. He added, “no matter what coaches you are talking about, whether it is Bayern or Barcelona, it would be disrespectful to talk about these clubs. It would be disrespectful, as all of those coaches are very successful and have a contract as well.”

Nagelsmann is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches after impressive spells with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. The 33-year-old’s team is currently second in the Bundesliga table and will cut the gap to Bayern Munich to two points with victory over Eintrach Frankfurt on Sunday.

Koeman Excited By Barcelona’s Future

Koeman also spoke about the future at Sunday’s press conference and made it clear he is excited about what lies ahead for the club. The team remains in contention in La Liga and the Copa del Rey and has seen a number of young players make a big impact in 2021-22.

Yet Koeman also feels some of his more experienced players deserve credit for the way they have performed to overcome a poor start to the season and get Barca back to winning ways.

“This team has a big future. There is a lot of quality. We wanted to change things and this is clearly visible. It is the path that we have started and it is not finished,” he said. “It also depends on the older players and we must highlight the quality, the energy that they put in like Messi, Alba, Busquets, Piqué and Sergi Roberto.”

Barca plays bottom side Huesca on Monday in La Liga at the Camp Nou and will cut the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid to four points with a victory.

