Koeman Reveals Which Barcelona Star Has Surprised Him Most

Ronald Koeman has been talking about his Barcelona players and in particular, the one player who has surprised him the most since he replaced Quique Setien as manager in August.

The Dutch coach told Mundo Deportivo that 17-year-old midfielder Pedri, who signed in the summer from Las Palmas, has had a big impression on him already.

Especially given that I didn’t know him that well, the player who’s surprised me the most is Pedri. I knew Barça had signed him from Las Palmas and I had seen a tape of him, but I don’t think anyone expected the rapidity of his development since joining – playing and training with the best players at Barça aged just 17, delivering such high levels of performance.

Koeman has been happy to place his trust in the teenager despite this being his first season at Barcelona and in the Spanish top flight. Pedri has started in crunch games against Real Madrid in La Liga and Juventus in the Champions League and had featured in all 10 of Barca’s appearances in 2020-21.

The teenager has been quick to impress too. He came in for huge praise on his first Barcelona start against Getafe, while he scored on his Champions League debut against Ferencvaros. A first La Liga goal followed last time out in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Taking Messi’s Advice

Pedri appears as calm and composed off the pitch as he is on the field of play. The teenager took part in Barca’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev and spoke about captain Lionel Messi, as reported by Sport.

He helps a lot on the pitch, the advice he gives is great. We have to enjoy him and not get involved in his future, that’s his decision, it’s just about learning from him. I arrived from Las Palmas in the second decision with the intention of staying, but I didn’t expect to have so many minutes. I am very happy and I want to play as much as possible. Everyone gives me the same advice. They have been through it all and they say it’s about keeping your feet on the ground and improving. The best thing is learning from the best players and keep on working.

Pedri looks to be a great bit of business by Barca. There was talk ahead of the season that he could go out on loan in order to play regularly but he has stayed and now looks set to play a big role for Barca under Koeman in 2020-21.

Barcelona Offered Pedri Advice

Meanwhile, Barca have been offered some advice on how to handle their new young star by his former manager Pepe Mel. The Las Palmas boss told Onda Cero it won’t take much for the youngster to develop at the Camp Nou.

He is a natural talent. He made his debut with me when he was just 16 years old in the second division, if you let him have fun, he will grow a lot. Surrounded by that cast of stars, I am sure he will grow more.

Pedri already looks at home at Barcelona and certainly hasn’t been overawed by his move to one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is no doubting his quality, and Barca will be hoping he can go on and live up to his early-season promise.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi’s Dad Issues Strong Reponse to PSG Transfer Rumors