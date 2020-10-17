‘Phenomenal Bargain’ Pedri Excites Fans on First Barcelona Start

Ronald Koeman handed 17-year-old Pedri his first Barcelona start on Saturday against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and was rewarded with a vibrant performance from the youngster.

Pedri took over from Philippe Coutinho, who has been arguably Barca’s best player in their opening three games, and showed no signs of nerves. The teenager coped admirably with Getafe’s physical approach and was a delight on the ball.

His performance did not got unnoticed either.

Barca transfer 'thinkers' get plenty of stick – but picking up Pedri for €5m already looking like a phenomenal bargain (altho am guessing it'll rise somewhat with clauses etc). — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 17, 2020

Pedri has been a delight. An exciting player to watch. Easy to see why Koeman likes him. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) October 17, 2020

A little over a year since I first watched Pedri on his professional debut (in the second division), he’s now just been the best player in a Barcelona team including Lionel Messi. Just insane this guy. — Jamie Kemp (@jamiemkemp) October 17, 2020

Pedri had the ability to start for Barcelona at seventeen years of age. Mad! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 17, 2020

Riqui, Ansu, Pedri all doing far, far, far better than each of our 100M+ signings. Just play them instead. — La Masia (@Youngcules) October 17, 2020

Pedri having some excellent touches so far, really impressive. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 17, 2020

Beyond his technical ability, how impressive it is to see a player as young as Pedri playing with that level of clarity. Forcing nothing, patient in his positioning. Completely natural in unnatural circumstances. — La Pausa (@lpftbl) October 17, 2020

It was impressive stuff for Pedri on what was also his first start in La Liga. The teenager spent last season in the Segunda Division with Las Palmas before making the switch to the Camp Nou over the summer.

Pedri’s was replaced on 62 minutes with Philippe Coutinho after Barca had gone behind to Jaime Mata’s penalty. The spot-kick was awarded when Frenkie de Jong was harshly adjudged to have fouled Djene Dakonam.

Pedri Adjusting to Life at Barcelona

Pedri spoke about life at Barcelona ahead of the game in an interview with Sport’s Toni Juanmarti. The teenager admitted there are plenty of jokes in the locker room because he’s the youngest player in the squad.

“A lot. They tell me that when the older players speak, the kids keep quiet (laughs). In the dressing room, I speak when I have something to say, but I prefer to stay quiet doing my own thing.”

The Spain Under-21 international also offered his thoughts about playing under Koeman at the Camp Nou and what advice the Dutchman has offered him so far.

“He makes a very good impression. He gave me playing minutes and that makes me extra happy of course,” he said. “It’s the way we approach matches. We’re doing well, we’re putting on good performances. What Koeman says to me? He tells me to enjoy it, just like I did at Las Palmas. “Keep him calm and don’t get nervous about what might come next. He’s a trainer who demands a lot of intensity from the players. I love that. Also the quick pressure when losing the ball. You can see that Koeman pays attention to the details.”

Pedri has now featured in all four of Barcelona’s La Liga appearances in 2020-21 which demonstrates the faith Koeman has in the youngster. The midfielder looks a perfect fit for the team and his early performances suggest he has a very exciting future at the Camp Nou.

