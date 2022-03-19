Memphis Depay Makes Admission About His Barcelona Situation

Memphis Depay has opened up on his current situation at Barcelona and admits that he needs to prove he deserves a place in Xavi’s starting XI at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman remains the club’s top scorer so far this season, on 10 goals, but faces a battle for minutes following the arrival of January signings Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres.

Memphis told Ziggo Sport that he is not surprised by the fierce competition for places and needs to show Xavi that he deserves a key role in the team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“It is normal that there is competition here for me, I play for the best club in the world,” he explained. “I was injured at a bad time of the season, but now I’m fit and happy again and I scored two goals. I need to show that I belong to the starting team.”

Injury has disrupted Memphis’ season but the Dutchman has come back strongly from his recent lay-off. The forward came off the bench to score in La Liga wins over Athletic and Elche but has failed to find the back of the net in his last three outings.

Memphis Looking Forward to El Clasico

Barcelona’s next match is a trip to Real Madrid in La Liga. Memphis also offered his thoughts on the game against the league leaders and admits his team are in great form ahead of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We are in great shape, the team spirit is extremely good, there is a lot of energy and that is how we will approach the match,” he said. “They are also in great shape, but we will play to win.”

Barcelona are currently on a run of 11 games unbeaten in all competitions which should boost confidence ahead of the match. Real Madrid are also in fine form but coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the hosts will be without top scorer Karim Benzema due to injury.

Will Memphis Play Against Real Madrid?

Memphis may be keen to prove his worth to Xavi but may have to settle for a place on the bench once again at the Bernabeu due to the wealth of attacking options at the coach’s disposal.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks certain to start as he has seven goals in his last seven Barcelona matches. The Gabon international also possesses a great record against Los Blancos and has scored five times in six matches.

Ferran Torres is also likely to get the nod against Real Madrid, as he has been a virtual ever-present under Xavi since signing from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Xavi will then need to choose between Memphis, Ousmane Dembele, Adama Traore, and Gavi for the final spot in attack. The coach’s preference for wingers suggests Dembele may get the nod, but Gavi’s intensity and aggression could be needed against Real Madrid.

