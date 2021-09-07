Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Scores Another Stunner [WATCH]

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has started the 2021-22 season in brilliant form for the Catalan giants following his summer move and has maintained that run during the international break.

Memphis scored twice in a 4-0 win over Montenegro on Saturday and followed that up with a hat-trick against Turkey in World Cup qualifying, including a very special strike as shown by ESPN.

Flawless touch 😍 Depay makes it 2-0 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/7lHWX8zlfd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 7, 2021

The Barcelona attacker swapped passes with Davy Klasssen and latched on to his teammate’s gorgeous flick before smashing a clinical finish past the goalkeeper.

The goal made it 2-0 to Turkey after Memphis had set up Klaassen for the game’s opening goal after just one minute but Depay was not finished there either.

The 27-year-old struck again from the penalty spot before half-time with a cheeky Panenka to put the Netherlands 3-0 up and in complete charge of the game. The Dutch forward then completed his hat-trick in the second half with a close-ranger header.

Memphis Already a Big Hit at Barcelona

There’s no doubt that Memphis has already been a big hit at Barcelona after moving on a free transfer. The club’s new No. 9 scored three times in pre-season and has netted twice and picked up an assist in his first three La Liga matches.

President Joan Laporta spoke about Memphis on Monday in an interview with TV3 and revealed some surprising details. The 58-year-old said that Memphis already sells more shirts than his new teammates, as reported by Barca Buzz.

“Right now, the coach is Ronald Koeman, who I respect and talking about this would be disrespecting,” he said. “With Memphis there were those who had doubts. He is the one who sells the most jerseys and scores the most goals.”

Memphis already looks like being a bargain signing for the Catalan giants, and supporters will be looking forward to seeing if he can form a good relationship with attackers Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergio Aguero when the trio return from injury.

Big Test Coming Up For Memphis

Barcelona’s injured trio will not be back in time for the club’s next game which is against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on September 14th. The Catalan giants had been due to play Sevilla in La Liga on September 11th but the game has been postponed due to a clash with World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The postponement does give Barca’s international players extra time to rest before the visit of Bayern where all eyes will be on Memphis to replicate his recent form against the Bavarian giants.

The Dutchman seems guaranteed to start in attack, although it’s unclear who else will feature at the Camp Nou. Martin Braithwaite is a doubt with a knee problem, while Antoine Griezmann has departed for Atletico Madrid.

Coach Ronald Koeman could opt to give new signing Luuk de Jong his debut, although fit-again Philippe Coutinho is also an option and could enjoy his first minutes of 2021 against his former side.

The Dutchman could also start teenage forward Yusuf Demir. The Austria international was signed for Barca B in the summer but impressed so much in pre-season he’s been promoted to the first-team squad and handed the No. 11 shirt.

