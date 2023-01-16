Memphis Depay’s Lawyer Speaks Out About His Barcelona Future

Memphis Depay’s lawyer has offered an update on the Dutchman’s future at Barcelona amid speculation he will leave the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Sebastian Ledure told Sky Sports that the Netherlands international is not currently in negotiations with Serie A side Inter over a transfer to the San Siro, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.

“There are no negotiations going on for Depay to Inter. I can deny these rumours because it is not a possibility that we are discussing,” he explained.

Journalist Gerard Romero had reported that Memphis was “very close” to a move to Inter in a deal which would have seen 28-year-old forward Joaquin Correa move the other way.

Memphis’s future remains the subject of speculation as the Dutchman is struggling for game time this season and is out of contract and able to walk away on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Dutchman, who finished last season as the team’s joint top scorer, has only managed two La Liga appearances this season and has slipped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

What Has Xavi Said About Memphis?

Barcelona coach Xavi was asked about the ongoing speculation regarding Memphis ahead of his team’s Super Cup final against Real Madrid. Xavi insisted told a press conference he was happy with his squad as it is currently.

The Barca boss also made it clear that if the club are willing to sanction an exit for Memphis in the winter window, then he would like a replacement to be brought in to take his place.

“I don’t want anyone to go, I won’t speak about names but if a player asks to leave, I ask the club for a player in their place to fill the gap,” he told reporters.

Memphis is one of a host of attackers currently struggling for game time currently. Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres have also found themselves on the bench for spells this season.

However, Xavi will be without Lewandowski and Torres due to suspension for the team’s next two league games, which will offer his other attackers the chance to stake a claim for more regular minutes.

