Barcelona Captain Messi ‘Fed Up’ With PSG Transfer Rumors

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is “fed up” with speculation he will leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is “tired” of the constant rumors.

Messi’s future is uncertain as he is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer and able to leave for free. PSG players and officials have regularly talked up the possibility of a move for Messi which has not gone down well with the 33-year-old.

The Argentine has already said he will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future and has become increasingly frustrated by the rumors, according to both Lluis Mascaro at Sport and Goal‘s Ruben Uria.

Messi also wants to “make it clear” that the rumors “have nothing to do with him” and that he has not spoken to anyone at the Ligue 1 side. The captain wants to hear from the new Barcelona president before making any decisions.

Koeman Hits Back At PSG

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also appears frustrated by the PSG rumors. The coach hit out at the French club after his team’s 5-3 win over Granada in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Koeman responded to comments made by PSG forward Angel Di Maria who said this week that he hopes Messi could join him at the French club this season, as reported by Football Espana.

The Barcelona boss told reporters he felt PSG are talking about Messi too much and showing a lack of respect towards the Catalan giants, according to Sport.

Yes, for me, it’s a lack of respect. It’s not respectful to speak so much about a player that is still a Barça player. It’s not good. It’s a mistake to say something like that, it could add further spice to the Champions League game. It’s not fair. It’s not respectful towards Barça to talk about one of put players like that. [PSG] talk about Leo too much. He plays for Barça and, in addition, we have a two-legged tie against them coming up.

Neymar, Leandro Paredes, sporting director Leonardo and coach Mauricio Pochettino have all spoken about the chances of Messi moving on this season as speculation over the forward’s future continues.

Barca & PSG Set for Champions League Clash

Messi will of course come up against PSG in less than two weeks when the two teams meet in the last 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will take place at the Camp Nou with the return set for March 10 in Paris.

There’s a fair bit of history already between the two sides, while the Messi factor may add further intrigue to what promises to be a blockbuster tie packed with star names.

PSG will need no reminding of what happened the last time they played Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2017. The French side won 4-0 at home in the first leg and looked set to progress with some ease.

However, Barcelona came roaring back and clinched a 6-1 victory at the Camp Nou to go through 6-5 on aggregate and claim one of the competition’s most famous comebacks.

