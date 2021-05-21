Barcelona Rule Lionel Messi Out of Final La Liga Game at Eibar

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that captain Lionel Messi will miss the team’s final La Liga game of the 2020-21 season on Saturday against already-relegated Eibar at Ipurua.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi is not training today with the coach's permission and will not play against Eibar pic.twitter.com/ak3F5W527x — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2021

The Catalan giants announced via a statement on the club’s official website that the 33-year-old has been given permission to take a short break ahead of a busy summer at the Copa America with Argentina.

“Leo Messi has not trained on Friday with the coach’s permission and he will not be in the squad for the game against Eibar on Saturday. The striker can enjoy a rest before next month’s Copa América after a season in which he is one of the players in the squad who has played most.”

Messi is not the only player to have been granted a vacation after a hectic schedule in 2020-21. Teenage midfielder Pedri will also miss Saturday’s game to take an early break after making 52 appearances for the club in all competitions in his his debut campaign at the Camp Nou..

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Missing Key Men For Final Match

Coach Ronald Koeman will also be without several other key players for his team’s final outing of 2020-21. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss out due to a knee injury and joins Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, and Philippe Coutinho on the injured list.

France international center-back Clement Lenglet is also unavailable due to suspension. The France international was sent off in Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo last time out.

Back-up goalkeeper Neto is therefore likely to start in what is potentially his final game for the club. The Brazilian saw a transfer request turned down in the January transfer window but could move in the summer.

Elsewhere, Samuel Umtiti could get a rare start in defense with Lenglet out, while Francisco Trincao and Martin Braithwaite are options to come into the attack due to Messi’s absence.

Messi Set To Break His Silence

Messi heads off for a vaction with his future at Barcelona still uncertain. The captain’s contract expires in June and he is yet to agree a renewal. New president Joan Laporta has said he is “convinced” Messi wants to stay and prolong his career at the Camp Nou.

The Argentine has said little about his future in 2021. He said back in December that he would wait until the end of the season to make a final decision. Messi is due to give an interview to Argentine newspaper Ole on Sunday which may offer some clues.

Messi and Barcelona have endured a rollercoaster season which has since the team lift the Copa del Rey, while the captain looks set to win the Pichichi Trophy once again for finishing as La Liga’s top scorer. The 33-year-old has 30 for the season and is seven clear of nearest rival Gerard Moreno ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Yet Barca’s season has fizzled out in recent weeks. The team did have the destiny of the title in their hands but defeats to Granada and Real Madrid coupled with draws against Levante and Atletico Madrid means they miss out for the second season in a row.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Identify ‘Dream’ Koeman Replacement: Report

