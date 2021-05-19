Lionel Messi Shares Cute Family Photo With His ‘Batman’

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been enjoying some time off ahead of his team’s final La Liga fixture of the 2020-21 season on Saturday at Eibar.

Messi spent time with former teammate and good friend Luis Suarez on Tuesday in Madrid and has now shared a photo on Instagram showing how he’s been sharing a coffee with youngest son Ciro. The caption reads, “Here drinking coffee with Batman.”

Barcelona and Messi have little to play for against Eibar. Sunday’s defeat to Celta Vigo means the Catalans are unable to win the title. Yet Messi should finish the campaign with another title. The forward is La Liga’s top scorer with 30 goals and is on course to win the Pichichi Trophy for the eighth time in his career.

Messi ‘Wants To Stay’ At Barcelona

Messi’s future remains the subject of speculation with the captain out of contract at the end of the season. According to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Messi “wants to stay” and his priority is to remain at the Camp Nou.

However, the Argentina international also wants a “successful sports project” as he has grown tired of repeated failures. Barca missed out on the title again this season and exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

President Joan Laporta has promised plenty of changes at Barcelona this summer, starting as early as next week. Laporta said he wants a team that can challenge for honors, particularly in Europe’s top competition, as reported by Marca.

“From my point of view, you’ll see that a lot of decisions have to be made, starting next week. We’ll comment on them then,” he said. “We have to work hard and and have a competitive team in the Champions League and domestically. When I say that this is the end of a cycle, it’s because that’s what I think is necessary.”

Aguero ‘Convinced’ Messi Will Stay

One of Laporta’s decisions could be to agree a deal for free agent Sergio Aguero. The striker is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season once his contract with the Premier League champions expires.

According to La Porteria, Aguero’s camp is “convinced” that Messi will stay on at the Camp Nou and believe the Argentine is “very close” to renewing. It seems possible the duo will therefore play together next season for the Catalan giants. Aguero has agreed a two-year deal and has agreed to take a paycut to make the switch.

The two players are close friends and have played together regularly for the Argentina national team. Aguero has been happy to offer some insight into the pair’s relationship, as shown by Bleacher Report.

Sergio Aguero on his relationship with Leo Messi 🤣🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/I32zfo1ceZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 14, 2021

The potential arrival of Aguero may help convince Messi to prolong his stay at Barcelona, but the captain may also want more evidence of the club’s transfer plans. It promises to be a big summer for the Catalans with a host of players linked with an exit and the future of coach Ronald Koeman also uncertain currently.

