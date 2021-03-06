Messi’s Magic Pass Leads to Stunning Barcelona Goal [WATCH]

Lionel Messi was at it again for Barcelona on Saturday, producing an outrageous pass for left-back Jordi Alba to run onto and rifle a shot past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera and into the roof of the net against Osasuna.

The duo are a regular source of goals for Barcelona and linked up again in the 30th minute at El Sadar to give the Catalan giants the breakthrough in the league clash with Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

There’s no doubt it’s a spectacular finish from Alba but the vision shown by Messi and the pinpoint pass are just as eye-catching.

The goal is Alba’s fifth of the season for Barcelona, while Messi’s assist is his fifth in Spain’s top flight in 2020-21 and continues his excellent form. The goal gave Barca the lead after a hard-fought opening 30 minutes.

Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 24 goals in LaLiga this season: ⚽️ 19 goals

Barca began the game five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the table but knowing a victory would cut the gap to two points ahead of the Rojiblancos’ clash with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Messi and Alba Strike Again

It’s no surprise to see Messi and Alba linking up to good effect for Barcelona yet again. The two players have a great understanding on the pitch which has provided plenty of goals and danger in the final third for Barcelona over the years. Opta highlighted how Messi is a regular source of assists for Alba.

Alba also seems to be thriving under new coach Ronald Koeman. The left-back is the top scoring defender and provider of assists in La Liga so far this season and appears to be enjoying life under the Dutchman.

The defender has spoken regularly about his relationship with Messi and admitted in a recent interview with Movistar’s El Dia Despues that the two players “look for each other a lot,” as reported by Sport.

Alba also insisted that the understanding between the pair is natural and doesn’t require much practice on the training ground. He explained, “it’s not something we work on, it happens by itself.”

Koeman Makes Changes

Koeman made changes to his starting XI for the game at Osasuna, bringing back Antoine Griezmann into the team. The Frenchman had been benched for Barca’s last three outings but partnered Messi in attack with Ousmane Dembele dropping out of the team and offered a breather.

Samuel Umtiti also came into the team in place of the injured Gerard Pique who is out after suffering a knee problem. The center-back lined up alongside Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza as Koeman once again went with three center-backs.

It’s no surprise to see Koeman make changes given his team were forced to play extra-time in the midweek win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey. Yet Koeman will also be keen for his team to take all three points and pile the pressure on Atletico ahead of tomorrow’s Madrid derby.

