Lionel Messi’s Wife Shares Touching Father’s Day Video [WATCH]

LLionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has taken time out to dedicate a touching Father’s Day message to the Barcelona captain who is currently with the Argentina squad at the Copa America.

The forward is shown entertaining his youngest sons Mateo and Ciro in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, as shown by TyC Sports. Antonela has added a message which reads, “Happy Father’s Day love, we love you and miss you very much.”

El video que le dedicó Antonela Roccuzzo a Leo Messi por el #DiaDelPadre es lo más tierno que vas a ver hoy. 😍 pic.twitter.com/USmyrrhFlG — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 20, 2021

Messi and his teammates will receive Father’s Day gifts on Sunday, according to TyC Sports. AFA President Claudio Tapia came up with the idea to hand out gifts to the players who are currently in Brasilia and away from their families.

Messi helped Argentina to a 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Copa America on Friday, teeing up Guido Rodríguez for the only goal of the game. La Albiceleste return to action on Monday against Paraguay.

Messi Reacts To Argentina Win

Argentina’s win over Uruguay was the team’s first of the Copa America and means the team now need just three points from their final two group games against Paraguay and Bolivia to secure a place in the next round.

Messi made it clear just how delighted he was to beat Uruguay with a post on social media. The captain shared of picture of himself with teammates Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Nicolas Otamendi after the game.

The 33-year-old added the caption, “Let’s f*cking go!!! It was important to win today. This will give us peace of mind for what’s coming that will continue to be hard.”

Messi has been in impressive form so far in the tournament. He has a goal and an assist in Argentina’s first two games as he goes in search of his first major title at international level.

Laporta Talks Messi

Meanwhile, Messi’s future remains a talking point and Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a fresh update. The 58-year-old is hoping the captain agrees to a contract extension as soon as possible.

Messi’s current deal expires at the end of this month, when he will be a free agent, but Laporta told La Vanguardia that the club is in regular contact with the forward who wants to stay, as reported by Marca.

“I would like Messi to say yes as soon as possible, it would help us in every way,” he said. “We are in communication, day in and day out. He’s excited and I’m grateful for the desire he’s showing to stay.”

Messi is expected to sign a two-year contract extension that will end speculation over his future and see the captain continue his career at the Camp Nou.

The forward asked to leave last summer but much has changed since then, particularly the departure of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the arrival of Laporta for a second spell in charge of the Catalans.

