Antoine Griezmann Confirms Plan To Leave Barcelona For MLS

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he would like to move to Major League Soccer once his contract at the Camp Nou with the Catalan giants ends in 2024.

Griezmann has previously admitted he’s keen to end his career in the United States and has now told French newspaper Le Figaro that he remains eager to swap La Liga for MLS.

“I still have three years to go. I have to pay attention to my body, because at any time it can change. My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States,” he said. “I love this country, the culture, the NBA and the desire for adventure attracts me, but I also have a family that I would have to move out there. I would like to end my career there but still be good enough on the pitch and win MLS, instead of coming in with nothing to give and looking like nothing on the pitch. That wouldn’t make sense.”

Griezmann Shines At Euro 2020

Griezmann is currently at Euro 2020 where he’s been playing a key role for France. The Barcelona forward scored in a 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday to continue his fine scoring record at international level, as shown by ESPN.

No player has scored as many goals at major international tournaments than Griezmann since the 2014 World Cup. He has 11 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 10. pic.twitter.com/7DyC1Fe3A8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

The draw means France has four points from two games and is in a good position to qualify for the knockout round ahead of the team’s final match against Portugal on Wednesday, June 23.

Griezmann spoke to reporters after the match and said his team must still improve. He said, “We will have to keep learning, keep working and improve some things for tomorrow. We know that we have the bench to make a difference at any moment of the game, and behind we have to be solid as against Germany.”

Griezmann and Messi in MLS?

It seems possible that Griezmann and Lionel Messi could both play in MLS in the future. The Barcelona captain has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, and managing owner Jorge Mas has said he’s “optimistic” the Argentine could play for the club in an interview with the Miami Herald.

“David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Leo Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time,” he said. “I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world class team.”

Messi is expected to sign a contract extension that would keep him at Barcelona for two more years and then head to MLS, according to Doble Amarilla. The forward would also act as an ambassador for Barcelona during his time in the United States before returning to the club to take up a non-playing role once he’s hung up his boots.

