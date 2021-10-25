Barcelona Lose Key Midfielder For ‘Three More Weeks’: Report

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and is not expected to return to action for the Catalan giants for at least another three weeks.

The 18-year-old had returned to training with Barcelona but was forced to undergo an MRI scan on Monday after noticing some discomfort which caused him to drop out of the session, according to Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

The scan has confirmed the injury is still an issue and Pedri has now been advised to “reduce workloads and slow down the recovery process.” He will miss at least the next three weeks and games against Rayo Vallecano, Alaves, Dynamo Kiev, and Celta Vigo.

Barca’s medical staff “are working on the possibility” that Pedri could be fit after the next international break. The Catalan giants’ first game back after the break is against local rivals Espanyol on Sunday, November 21.

De Jong Joins Pedri On Injured List

News of Pedri’s continued absence will be a big blow to coach Ronald Koeman who has also lost midfielder Frenkie de Jong to injury. The club confirmed after Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid that the midfielder is out with a hamstring problem but have declined to comment on when De Jong is expected back.

MEDICAL NEWS | First team player F. de Jong has a right hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/ZzdB6ncQGa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2021

The Dutchman will certainly miss Barca’s next game against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday, October 27. Koeman will therefore have to make changes to his midfield but does have several options.

Captain Sergio Busquets and 17-year-old Gavi could continue in the starting line-up with Sergi Roberto, Nico Gonzalez, and Riqui Puig all options to come into the team to replace De Jong and Pedri.

Wednesday’s match is a key game for Barcelona as it comes in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. The 2-1 loss has left the Catalans down in ninth place in the table and five points behind Los Blancos after nine games played.

Dembele Back In Training

Barcelona’s injuries may be piling up but there has been some good news from the treatment room at the Camp Nou. French forward Ousmane Dembele returned to group training on Monday for the first team this season.

Ousmane Dembélé is back with the group 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/zy8EV97so8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2021

Dembele has missed the start of the season after undergoing surgery in June on a knee injury sustained while playing for France at Euro 2020. The forward could be ready to make his first appearance of the season against Alaves on Saturday, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The attacker’s return will be a boost to Barcelona’s flagging attack and will give Koeman plenty of options now that Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati have also made successful returns from injury.

Koeman has opted to use full-back Sergino Dest in a right wing position this season, due to the injuries to his forwards, but the return of Dembele is likely to mean the USMNT star reverts to his more usual position at right-back.

