Barcelona Midfielder Sends Message After Xavi’s Latest Snub

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre has sent out a message to manager Xavi Hernandez after being left on the bench once again for Sunday’s 2-0 La Liga win over Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

Torre was sent out to warm up late on and did look set to get some much-needed first-team minutes. However, Xavi changed his mind and opted to send on Angel Alarcon in his place, handing the teenager his first-team debut.

It was a curious move by Xavi and one that left Torre looking extremely frustrated on the bench. However, he appears to be chanelling his anger in a positive away in his latest Instagram post.

Torre was signed in the summer but has only made six appearances in all competitions this season. He might have expected game time against Cadiz as Pedri is injured and Xavi wanted to rotate ahead of the crunch Europa League tie against Manchester United.

Sergi Roberto came into the team alongside Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, meaning Torre once again started off the bench. However, he didn’t even get on in the second half with Barcelona 2-0 up in the game which will surely be of concern to the youngster.

Xavi Told Torre To Be Ready

Xavi did speak about Torre ahead of the game at his pre-match press conference and told the youngster to be ready for action. The Barcelona manager also talked up the teenager’s attributes.

“Pablo Torre is ready and he has to be because the team will need him, I would like everyone to play, but it’s impossible,” he said It’s not easy because he has great competition. This is football, there are many people who don’t play. He is different, he’s not like Pedri, Gavi, Kessie and Frenkie. He’s more of a midfielder to be close to the striker, with a shot and the ability to make a difference.”

Torre has previously spoken out about how hard it’s been to get minutes at Barcelona this season and must wonder how many more chances he will get between now and the end of the season.

Could Torre Go Out On Loan?

The Barcelona youngster’s lack of game time has already led to speculation he could go out on loan next season. A temporary move to another La Liga club could help Torre get his career back on track and give him a taste of life in Spain’s top flight.

There could certainly be movement in Barcelona’s midfield in the summer transfer window. Captain Sergio Busquets’s future remains unclear as he is out of contract and yet to agree an extension.

Nico Gonzalez is also set to return from a loan spell with Valencia. The midfielder had hoped to play regularly for Los Che but has seen his campaign disrupted by injury after suffering a fractured metatarsal.

The midfielder has been tipped to be the perfect successor to Busquets at the Camp Nou, although De Jong has shone in the position this season and could take over from the skipper.

