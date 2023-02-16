‘It Won’t Happen Again’ – Barcelona Star Apologizes To Xavi

Barcelona forward Raphinha has apologized to coach Xavi and his team-mates after reacting furiously to being replaced in the 2-2 Europa League draw against Manchester United.

Raphinha had scored to make it 2-2 in the game but was taken off late on for Ansu Fati at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian was clearly angry as he walked off the pitch and was then spotted punching chairs as he sat on the bench.

The forward has, however, been quick to say sorry for his actions and explained why he was so frustrated at being taken off, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I take this opportunity to apologize to everyone, to Ferran and the coach, to the team, to the fans,” he said. “Sometimes we want to help the team win so much, that there are moments like this that we can’t control. I know I made a mistake and it won’t happen again, we are human beings. It was just a desire to win. The coach knows that this happens, but sometimes we don’t control our feelings. I will ask the team for forgiveness again tomorrow and apologize for everything that happened after the game.”

This is not the first time this season that Raphinha has reacted angrily to being substituted. The forward showed his frustration after being taken off against Getafe back in January.

Xavi Plays Down Raphinha Anger

Barcelona coach Xavi has already said he has no problems with Raphinha’s reaction. The manager spoke out after the game and says he understands why the forward is frustrated.

“Raphinha has apologized for his reaction after the substitution,” he told reporters. “I understand him. I think it’s fine that he’s frustrated, but I take the best decisions for the team.”

The summer signing has admitted he’s found it difficult to adapt to life at Barcelona but is becoming a growing influence on the team. He now has 5 goals and 7 assists for the season and has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 matches in all competitions.

Xavi Also Frustrated By Barcelona Draw

Raphinha wasn’t the only one frustrated after the draw. Xavi revealed his displeasure at being denied a penalty in the second half when the game was level at 2-2.

Manchester United midfielder Fred appeared to handle the ball in the area but no spot-kick was awarded. Xavi said he felt it was a clear penalty and was shocked the decision was not given, as reported by ESPN.

“It’s a penalty, for me, a really clear penalty. The position [of Fred’s arm] was not natural. It’s crystal clear,” he said. “It happened in Milan in the Champions League [against Inter] and now here. I don’t know what we have to do to get one. It’s incredible it was not given.”

The draw means Barcelona must now win the second leg at Old Trafford to progress to the last 16, but Xavi has problems ahead of the tie. Pedri went off injured and is expected to miss the game, while Gavi picked up a booking and will sit out the tie through suspension.

