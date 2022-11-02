‘It’s Hard To Get Minutes’ – Barcelona New Boy Opens Up on Struggles

Barcelona summer signing Pablo Torre has admitted it’s hard to get first-team minutes at the Camp Nou under Xavi following his transfer from Racing Santander.

Torre made his first start for his new club on Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and opened his account too, scoring the final goal for the Catalan giants.

The 19-year-old shared his thoughts after the match and knows he will have to work hard to force his way into the team at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It’s a dream to play the Champions League and today I had the chance to hear the anthem. I am happy for the result and to help the team with a goal,” he said. “I saw the space and with his quality, Raphinha gave me a great pass I could control and score. It’s hard to get minutes at Barca. I admire my team-mates and focus on them, try to learn things from them.”

Torre went off injured after scoring his goal but admitted after the final whistle he had only been suffering from cramp and had not sustained a serious problem.

Xavi Praises Torre

Barcelona manager Xavi has only used Torre sparingly this season but has made it clear he wants the teenager in and around the first-team squad. The coach also praised the midfielder after the win.

“Young Pablo played well. For him and the attacking midfielders it was a difficult match they had to attack spaces and that’s not his primary strength,” he told reporters. “He’s got other notable qualities but he fully understood what the match required, scored our fourth and then went off but we feel it’s going to be muscle-cramp and not more.”

Torre’s goal will give the youngster a big boost but he may have to wait for his next appearance. Xavi has a wealth of options in midfield which means that Torre is behind the likes of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order.

Good Night For Barca Youngters

Tuesday’s win was a good night for Barca’s youngsters. The Catalans had already been eliminated from the tournament which allowed Xavi the opportunity to hand his youth players valuable first-team experience.

Back-up stopper Inaki Pena started the match in goal in place of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and made his debut for the club. There was also a debut for Marc Casado who came on in the second half.

Casado spoke after the match about the advice he had been given by Xavi before he made it onto the pitch in the Czech Republic, as reported by Diario Sport.

He explained, “Xavi gave me confidence. He told me to be fierce defensively and to concentrate on what I had to do.”

The youngsters will all be hoping for more first-team minutes as the season progresses and could be handed more game time when the Copa del Rey rolls around in 2023.

