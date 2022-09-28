Midfielder Reveals Barcelona Interest: Pedri Asked If I Was Coming

Las Palmas teenager Alberto Moleiro has revealed that Barcelona wanted to bring him to the Camp Nou in the summer and has admitted that former team-mate Pedri even asked if he was set to join the club.

The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed for the Canary Islanders and certainly seems to have caught Barcelona’s eye. Indeed he has been tipped to follow in Pedri’s footsteps by swapping Las Palmas for the Camp Nou.

Moleiro has now spoken about speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and told Relevo that the club have been in touch with his agent.

“My agent told me that an offer existed. I was happy, but nothing official was done,” he said. “I grew up watching Barça, and to know that the club wanted me come, made me happy. Pedri asked me If I was coming.”

Pedri has been a huge hit at Barcelona since arriving at Las Palmas and going straight into the first team. The midfielder has already cemented himself as a key figure for both club and country despite only turning 19 in November.

Las Palmas Chief Talks Barcelona Interest

Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez opened up on interest from Barcelona in Moleiro during the summer transfer window. Ramirez told Cadena SER that the Catalans were keen on the youngster but financial issues had prevented a deal being done, as reported by Football Espana.

“I had an agreement with Barca that has been broken. Barca needs time because right not [Financial] Fair Play does not allow them to sign him and I have the pressure of other clubs that want the footballer,” he said. “Is he still available? I have no issue with reopening conversations. Now I have other options and I have no necessity to wait until Barca decides.”

Premier League sides Manchester City and Wolves were also linked with a move for Moleiro in the summer transfer window but the youngster has ended up staying with Las Palmas for the time being.

Moleiro Talks Future

It remains to be seen if Moleiro will head to Barcelona in the future. The youngster has spoken about what sort of club he would like to play for and the Catalans do look like a good fit, as reported by Sport Witness.

“I see myself in teams that play with the ball because without the ball I suffer,” he said. “I can also play without the ball, but it costs me a little more and I think the ideal would be teams where they like to play, I get along well there.”

There’s no doubting Moleiro’s talent and potential but Barcelona hardly lack for impressive young midfielders with Gavi and Pedri now regulars under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Barca also signed 18-year-old Pablo Torre from Racing in the summer but the teenager has found game time hard to come by this season. Torre has only made one substitute appearance for the first-team so far and dropped back down to play for Barca Atletic during the international break.

