Barcelona Confirm Signing of Teenager With €100M Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Friday, March 4 they have reached an agreement with Racing Santander on a deal that will see 18-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre join the club.

Torre has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days and will spend the rest of the season with Racing before heading to the Camp Nou in time for the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona confirmed the agreement via the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and Racing de Santander have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Pablo Torre. The agreement amounts to 5 million fixed euros plus variables depending on the footballer’s development in the coming years, which may exceed 20 million. Pablo Torre, who will finish the season at his current club, will sign a contract until June 30, 2026, with a termination clause of 100 million euros, and will join Barça B starting next summer.”

The Catalans have confirmed that Torre will initially join up with Barcelona B but he is expected to push for a place in the first team next season, according to Marca. Barca will “consider the 18-year-old prodigy as part of the first team and give him as much playing time as possible either with the senior team or the reserves.”

Barca Win Race For Torre

Barcelona were not the only club keen on Torre, who has impressed for Racing Santander despite his young age. Real Madrid were one of “a number of top teams” interested in the teenager, as reported by ESPN.

The youngster will now head to the Camp Nou where he will be hoping to follow the likes of midfielders Nico Gonzalez and Gavi in making the step up from Barcelona B to the first team.

Nico has already been promoted from the reserves this season after impressing in the senior squad. The midfielder was also handed the No. 14 shirt which used to belong to Philippe Coutinho.

Nico González, previously registered as a Barça B player, has now been registered with LaLiga as an FC Barcelona first-team squad player pic.twitter.com/H6zgph8jXR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2022

Gavi is expected to follow in his team-mate’s footsteps shortly. The 17-year-old is already a regular at the Camp Nou and is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the club in March.

Torre To Join Barcelona Squad For Pre-Season

Fans should be able to get their first glimpse of Torre in a Barcelona shirt during pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The midfielder will join the senior squad for their pre-season preparations, as reported by journalist Santi Ovalle.

The Catalans are expected to return to the United States for their pre-season tour where they will play three or four friendly matches, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Xavi’s side are expected to tour the West Coast and could end up facing teams including Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan. However, the tour may depend on Barcelona’s involvement in the Europa League.

If the Catalans end up winning the tournament they would have to take part in the European Super Cup, against the Champions League winners, which is scheduled for August 10 in Helsinki, Finland.

