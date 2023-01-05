Ousmane Dembele Breaks Silence On Barcelona Future

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has sent out a strong message regarding his future at the club amid speculation he has attracted interest from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele told Eleven Sports that he is happy at the Camp Nou and feels he has the full backing of manager Xavi and the Barcelona board.

“I’ve signed a new contract at Barcelona four months ago. I’m happy here and I’m going to keep working to continue the journey at FC Barcelona,” he said. “I feel good here. I have a good life here. The coach believes in me and the board does too. I’m happy with their faith in me and with my situation at the club.”

Dembele’s future was the subject of intense speculation last summer after he allowed his contract at the Camp Nou expire. The forward ended up missing the start of pre-season before belatedly putting pen to paper on a new deal.

However, Dembele only signed a short-term deal, that runs until 2024, which has seen speculation about his future continue. French champions PSG are reportedly interested in signing him in the summer, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said definitely the forward is not for sale.

Dembele Thriving Under Xavi

Dembele’s early years at Barcelona were disrupted by injury but the forward has put his physical issues behind him over the last two seasons and managed to feature regularly.

Manager Xavi has given Dembele his full backing since taking charge of the club and has even showered the forward with praise in the club’s new documentary series, as reported by ESPN.

“He can be a world-class player,” he said. “I always tell Ousmane: ‘If I am a full-back, I am bricking myself playing against you.’ It’s as if he has two pistols for feet. In 25 years at this club, in terms of pure wingers, I have never seen anything like him at that level.”

The France international has responded on the pitch with some impressive displays for Barcelona. Dembele has scored 8 goals and contributed 20 assists under Xavi, more than any other player in the squad. His performances also saw him earn a recall to the France squad in time for World Cup 2022.

