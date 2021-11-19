Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Suffers Fresh Injury Relapse: Report

Barcelona and new coach Xavi Hernandez have been hit with yet another injury blow as midfielder Pedri has suffered a fresh relapse from a thigh problem and faces more time on the sidelines.

It’s the second time the 19-year-old Spain international has suffered a relapse from his current injury, and he’s expected to miss another month of action, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

Pedri initially picked up the problem in the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on September 14 and then suffered relapse on his return to action against Benfica in the Champions League on September 29.

The midfielder has not featured since then but had been expected to make his comeback on Saturday, November 20 against Espanyol in La Liga in what is Xavi’s first game in charge.

However, the news means that Barcelona will once again have to cope without the talented teenager. Pedri will also sit out some crucial games, including Barca’s Champions League visit from Benfica on Tuesday, November 23.

The Catalan giants go into the game in second place in the group and know a victory will secure safe passage to the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition.

How Will Xavi Replace Pedri?

Pedri’s continued absence is likely to spell good news for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi who has broken into the first team this season for club and country. The teenager became Spain’s youngest player when he debuted against Italy in the Nations League in October and has also been making an impact at the Camp Nou.

Gavi has made 14 appearances already this season in all competitions for the Catalan giants and drew praise from new manager Xavi ahead of Barca’s La Liga match against Espanyol on Saturday, November 20.

“He is a good wildcard, who can play in many positions,” he said, as reported by Marca. He is very versatile and very key. He’s very young, but he’s made a difference in big games.”

Gavi is not the only midfield option Xavi has to slot into his team alongside Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. Nico Gonzalez and Riqui Puig are also available and will be hoping for minutes under the new coach.

