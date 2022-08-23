Barcelona Planning Sergino Dest Swap Deal: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi has made it crystal clear to Sergino Dest that he is not in his plans for the 2022-23 season by leaving the USMNT defender out of his first two matchday squads.

Xavi has already told Dest to find a new club and one potential destination could be Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona have offered the German side Dest in exchange for Thomas Meunier, as reported by Diario Sport.

Meunier has been a target for Barcelona this summer but his asking price is a problem for the Catalans. The Liga side do not want to meet Dortmund’s valuation of €15 million but are willing to do a straight player swap instead.

The German outfit were also unwilling to sell Meunier “because they believe they would have no time to find a replacement.” Offering Dest instead would avoid that situation but “it remains to be seen if they like the American.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Sends Clear Message to Dest

Xavi has been quite clear when it comes to his feelings towards Dest, as reported by ESPN. The coach was asked about the full-back before Barca’s win over Real Sociedad and said only “he knows what the situation is.”

The former midfielder had previously been asked about his right-back options and failed to mention the 21-year-old at all.

“Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta [from Chelsea] and we couldn’t, so that’s the situation,” he said. “But we do have players to provide cover there. Ronald [Araujo] did well there last weekend, Sergi Roberto can play there and [Kounde] can as well in case of an emergency.”

Center-back Ronald Araujo started Barca’s first game of the season at right-back, while Xavi switched to a back three for the win over Real Sociedad.

A new right-back does appear to be one of Xavi’s priorities and Meunier is not the only target. Barcelona are also interested in Juan Foyth but his price tag of €42m is likely to be out of reach.

Dest Responds To Being Dropped

Dest has reacted to being dropped by Xavi by hitting the gym. The defender posted a defiant message on Instagram after being left out of the matchday squad for the second time in a row on Sunday, as shown by reporter Achraf Ben Ayad.

ديست لا يتوقف عن التدرب، قال لمحيطه: سأعود كالوحش pic.twitter.com/Ec6rcvHfNj — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) August 22, 2022

Yet Dest faces a battle to convince Xavi of his qualities. According to ESPN, Xavi told him to look for a new club “because he is no longer part of his plans for the season.” Barca had originally planned to keep Dest, and use him as cover at left-back, but the club’s financial situation “has forced them to change their stance.”

It’s thought that Dest does want to stay at the club but he will be aware that being forced onto the sidelines could have a negative affect on his international hopes ahead of the World Cup which starts in November in Qatar.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Inform La Liga 2 Key Players Set To Leave: Report