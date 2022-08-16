Barcelona Told To Pay €42m for Right-Back Target: Report

Barcelona have enjoyed a summer of big spending but want to continue to strengthen the first-team squad before the close of the transfer window at the end of August.

Defense is now Xavi’s priority after signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to boost the attack and right-back is an issue. The Barca coach has Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest available but employed center-back Ronald Araujo in that position in the team’s La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano.

The Catalan giants are interested in signing Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS. However, the Yellow Submarine consider the full-back a key player and will not sell for less then €42 million.

Foth’s agent Claudio Curti met with Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany at the club on Tuesday, August 16, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The right-back is one of several right-back targets for Barcelona along with Hector Bellerin and Thomas Meunier.

Barcelona To Negotiate For Foyth?

Barcelona could try to lower Villarreal’s asking price for Foyth by including a player in any potential transfer. The Catalans would be willing to offer the Yellow Submarine young winger Ez Abde, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery is thought to be an admirer of the young Moroccan forward and has been trying to bring him to the club. The manager has been “pressuring the club’s board to pay whatever necessary” to land Abde, as reported by Lions de l’Atlas.

Abde is expected to leave this summer on loan as game time will be hard to come by in the first team at Barcelona following the arrivals of attackers Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Ousmane Dembele has also extended his contract at the Camp Nou after a summer of uncertainy about his future.

What About Sergino Dest?

Barcelona are keen to bring in a new right-back after missing out on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Catalans held talks with the Spain international but he has since renewed his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi does have right-back options in his squad, in the shape of Roberto and Dest, but his decision to employ Araujo against Rayo at the start of the season is fairly telling. Indeed the Barcelona coach did not even include Dest in his matchday squad which does not bode well for the USMNT star’s future at the Camp Nou.

Dest has a contract at Barcelona that runs until 2025 and remains determined to stay at the club despite his latest snub, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The defender believes he can still force his way back into the starting XI at the Camp Nou.

Yet it remains to be see what will happen with Dest. There are still two weeks left in the transfer market and Dest will know that if he is deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona it could affect his chances of making the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup.

