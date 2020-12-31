Barcelona ‘Reach Total Agreement’ With Top Defensive Target

Eric Garcia is set to return to Barcelona from Manchester City after reaching an agreement with the Catalan giants on a five-year deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the 19-year-old has “a total agreement to join” Barcelona in 2021. Garcia came through the ranks at Barcelona but left for Manchester City in 2017.

Romano offered some more details on the deal and explained why it’s not quite signed, sealed, and delivered just yet.

The center-back is a free agent in the summer and able to move for free. ‘Here we go’ territory is close but the contract is *NOT* signed yet just because it can be done only when the new Barcelona president will be elected. The agreement has been reached with Eric and his agents, only a possible change in planning by the new Barça president could change the success of the deal.

Presidential elections are due to take place on January 24. Barcelona would still need to negotiate a fee with Manchester City if Garcia were to move before the window closes on January 31 or could wait until the end of the season when he will be a free agent.

Koeman Talks Garcia

Coach Ronald Koeman has already admitted this season he wants Garcia back at the Camp Nou and that the club were keen to bring him in during the summer transfer window, as reported by Goal.

It’s true we want Eric Garcia here. I’ve seen Pep’s comments and that’s how it is. I hope we get it done but we know the situation is tough financially. There’s interest, but I don’t know if we will get it over the line.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had previously admitted that he was aware the defender wanted to return to his former club.

I know he wants to live there, I know Barcelona want him, but I don’t think there’s a deal between the clubs. This is what I know right now, so I don’t know how it is going to finish.

Garcia now looks set to be granted his wish either in January or next summer. The center-back knows Barca inside out having been at the club since the age of seven. He captained the club’s youth sides before making the surprise move to City two years ago.

The defender has enjoyed first-team game time at the Etihad Stadium. He made 20 appearances in all competitions last season and has featured nine times in 2020-21. According to Romano, Manchester City “made many attempts to convince him to stay” but Garcia was determined to return to Barcelona.

Youthful Barca Backline

The return of Garcia will add more youth to the Barca backline. Although veterans Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti remain in the squad, there is plenty of youth coming through.

Uruguay international Ronald Araujo only turned 21 in March but is making an impact at the club, particularly with Pique out currently due to knee trouble. Pique’s injury has also allowed 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza to break into the first team.

Clement Lenglet also remains an important member of the defense. The France international has bags of experience but is still only 25 and recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2026.

