Riqui Puig Calls Out Barcelona After Pique Announces Retirement

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has taken aim at Barcelona after Gerard Pique announced on Thursday that he has decided to call time on his phenomenal career.

Pique will play his last game for the Catalan giants at the Camp Nou on Saturday when Almeria visit in La Liga. Puig, who is a close friend of Pique’s, reacted on social media with a post that made his feelings crystal clear.

“Legend, thank you so much for these years. You are an example for all the culers that we have enjoyed since childhood all the titles you have achieved. How you made us enjoy!” he said. “Those of us who love and admire you are sad not only because you leave the first team but also because of the treatment you received lately. Good luck and see you soon! We’ll be waiting for you.”

Puig left Barcelona in the summer after failing to find a regular place in the starting XI and moved to MLS side LA Galaxy. The midfielder has been an instant hit in the United States and seems to be thriving after his move.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Pays Tribute to Pique

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken out about Pique following his announcement that he is set to retire. The coach praised the defender for his contribution to the club at a pre-match press conference.

“He deserves all the love of the Barca fans. I’ve known him as a team-mate and a coach. He’s decided to put a full stop to his career. I understand completely. He feels less important, less useful, it happened to me too,” he said. “It’s normal you want to step aside. He could easily continue but he’s shown great professionalism by stepping aside and I wish him all the best and am so grateful to everything. Barca fans should value him as he is, a legend of the club.”

Xavi also confirmed that while Saturday’s game against Almeria will be Pique’s last match at the Camp Nou he is expected to stay with the team until domestic competition pauses for the World Cup.

Barcelona play one final fixture before the competition in Qatar, against Osasuna on November 8, which now looks set to be Pique’s final game in blaugrana.

Busquets Says Goodbye To Pique

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has also sent a farewell message to his team-mate following news he will call it a day. The midfielder made it clear just how highly he rates the center-back, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Gerard Piqué is the best central defender that Barça has ever had, he has made possible a change in the club’s history,” he said. “We have won many titles, we have had a wonderful time. Outside the locker room he has been very important. A piece of the shield and the history of the club, and that means a lot.”

Pique ends his career having won every major honor available for club and country during his extraordinary career. He will walk away from the club shortly but it would be no surprise to see him back as president one day.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record