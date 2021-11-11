Riqui Puig Pokes Fun At Gerard Pique At Barcelona Training [LOOK]

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig seems to be have been enjoying himself at the training ground following the arrival of legend Xavi Hernandez as the new first-team coach.

Xavi has already introduced a new set of rules for his players, including one which states they must eat lunch at the training ground. Puig uploaded a photograph on Instagram stories which seems to show him enjoying lunch with teammate Gerard Pique, as shown by journalist Toni Juamarti.

However, Puig couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Pique at the same time. The 22-year-old pointed out out that Pique was dressed like a character from television program ‘Peaky Blinders.’

The arrival of Xavi seems to be good news for Puig. The midfielder was advised to go out on loan by former coach Ronald Koeman and struggled for game time under the Dutchman.

A new coach offers Puig a new opportunity to try and break into the first-team, although he does face stiff competition for a place with youngsters Gavi and Nico Gonzalez joining Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in the squad.

Has Puig Already Broken Xavi’s Rules?

Yet Puig will have to be impress on and off the pitch if he is to gain a place in the starting XI, and he may have already broken one of Xavi’s new rules, as reported by Diario Sport.

Puig was spotted on an electric scooter on Monday with a friend, according to journalist Miguel Rico. Under Xavi’s new rules that would not be permitted as players must avoid conduct that could put them in physical danger.

The report also adds that Puig “nearly collided with someone” and was also carrying a passenger which is not permitted by local laws.

Fortunately for Puig, the incident was reported to have happend on Monday, while Xavi did not lay out his new rules to his players until his first full day in charge of the team on Tuesday.

Pique Setting An Example?

The rules will also mean Pique has to be careful. The veteran has previously been spotted arriving at a match on his electric bike as well as being spotted surfing with his family.

Yet the 34-year-old appears to be trying to set an example in the early days of Xavi’s reign. Pique was the first player to arrive for training on the new coach’s first day despite being currently sidelined through injury, as reported by Gol’s Alex Pintanel.

Of course, Pique knows Xavi well and is one of five players in the first-team squad to have played with the coach for Barcelona, along with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.

The center-back has been out since picking up a calf strain in the 1-1 draw with Alaves but could be back in time for Xavi’s first game in charge against Espanyol on November 20.

Barcelona have confirmed that Pique did train on Thursday, November 11, along with Sergi Roberto and Pedri who are also closing in on a return to first-team action after injury.

