Barcelona Rule Defender Out For 9 Months After Knee Surgery

Barcelona announced on Saturday that defender Moussa Wague will miss the next nine months after undergoing knee surgery.

The right-back moved to PAOK on loan at the start of the season and was injured while in action for the Greek side. Wague was making a desperate attempt to prevent a goal when he collided heavily with the post and was stretchered off.

Wague has since returned to Barcelona and undergone surgery. The club provided an update on the Senegal international on their official website.

FC Barcelona player Moussa Wagué, on loan this season to PAOK Salonika, has successfully undergone an operation this Saturday morning to repair and reconstruct patellar ligament in his right knee. The operation was performed by Dr Ramon Cugat under supervision of the FC Barcelona medical team. The Senegalese footballer has also ruptured posterior cruciate ligaments and has undergone conservative treatment. He will be out of action for an estimated nine months, and will remain in Barcelona for the recovery period.

The 22-year-old will now miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign and looks set to miss the start of next season too.

Wague Career Under Threat?

The severity of Wague’s injury has even brought speculation that the right-back’s career may be under threat despite his young age.

Moussa Wague, who was on loan at PAOK, underwent surgery with Dr. Cugat this morning. Barça say he will be out for nine months. Reports in Greece have said will be tough to play at the top level again. Animo @Moussa_WagueOff — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 19, 2020

Wague joined Barcelona on a five-year deal from Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2018. The right-back initially linked up with Barcelona B but did go on to make six appearances for the first team.

Barcelona even handed Wague a first-team squad number at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Wague’s lack of game time saw the defender move on loan to French side Nice for a spell last season. However, the Ligue 1 season was cut short due to Covid-19, meaning Wague did not get a full chance to impress with the French team.

Another loan move was agreed in September to PAOK, allowing Wague another chance to continue his development this time in the Greek top flight. Wague had made 12 appearances in all competitions for PAOK before he suffered the injury in a league clash with Aris Salonika.

Wague Joins Fati, Pique & Roberto On Sidelines

Wague has now returned to Barcelona and will begin his recovery with the Catalan giants. The club has sent a message of support to the youngster after confirming the severity of his injury.

Every setback leaves behind a path to make a comeback. The Barça family is with you. 💙❤️ #StayStrongMoussa pic.twitter.com/qLVLhfV00v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020

The right-back is not the only Barcelona player currently on the sidelines. Ansu Fati underwent knee surgery in November, while center-back Gerard Pique is also out with a serious knee problem.

Fati is expected to return in March 2021, although there’s no date set yet for when Pique might be back in action. The center-back has said he “feels good, strong” but is still waiting “for the next steps to know if the knee is stable or not,” according to Mundo Deportivo.

Sergi Roberto is the only other Barca player currently out of action for a significant period. The versatile star suffered a thigh problem against Atletico Madrid and is not due back until late January.

