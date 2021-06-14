Barcelona Set To Unveil Unusual New Home Kit For 2021-22 [LOOK]

Barcelona will unveil the club’s new home kit for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. Players such as Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will all help show off the kit.

The Catalans confirmed news of the big reveal on their official website, as shown by journalist Gerard Romero.

👀 Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong y Ter Stegen mañana serán los protagonistas en las fotos y vídeos de la nueva camiseta del FCB#Barça pic.twitter.com/bEKdn6V1TU — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 14, 2021

The new shirt uses the club’s traditional blaugrana stripes but also features a design inspired by the club crest. Footy Headlines has shown some images of what the shirt will look like.

📷📆 FC Barcelona 21-22 Home Kit Leaked – Dri Fit ADV Version, Launch Next Week: https://t.co/WKhDQUh9KX — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 14, 2021

The reports adds the home kit will feature half-and-half shorts as well as half-and-half socks. Copies of the shirt have already been spotted on sale in shops, as shown by Pedro Jimenez.

The kit will be worn in La Liga next season but not in the Champions League. Barca will reportedly wear a special edition shirt for Europe’s top competition in 2021-22. The shirt will feature stripes that are “light red (not scarlet) and blue tones,” according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Depay Shirt Appears on Barcelona’s Website

Barcelona’s new kit will be headline news on Tuesday but last season’s effort also caught the eye on Sunday. Eagle-eyed visitors to the club’s website spotted shirts with Memphis Depay’s name had been on sale.

Memphis Depay shirt on sale in Barca store https://t.co/P4iWB4EzU9 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 12, 2021

The page was quickly taken down, as Memphis Depay remains a Lyon player until his contract officially expires at the end of the June. The Netherlands international is expected to move to the Camp Nou but a deal has not yet been announced.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reported on Monday the final details of the transfer have been finalized with the Dutchman tipped to arrive at the Camp Nou on a free transfer after featuring for the Netherlands at the European Championship.

All Change at Barcelona For 2021-22?

Depay will be one of several new players at the club next season. The club has already confirmed that Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson Royal have all completed moves to the Camp Nou.

Teenage striker Ansu Fati will also be available after missing almost the entirety of the last campaign because of ongoing knee injuries. The teenager has said he is hoping to make it back in time for pre-season training.

Coach Ronald Koeman will take charge of Barcelona for a second season but has reportedly been told to play “more offensive football” at the Camp Nou by president Joan Laporta.

Captain Lionel Messi is also expected to remain at the club. The Argentine is out of contract at the end of June but will sign a two-year contract extension, according to Diario AS.

Yet there could be further changes elsewhere with Barca reportedly willing to sell a host of players this summer to raise funds. Players such as Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and Miralem Pjanic are among several stars the club will sell provided acceptable offers arrive.

Barca won the Copa del Rey in 2020-21 but ended the season in third place in La Liga, seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid, and was knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘Offered’ Seven Players By Pep Guardiola: Report