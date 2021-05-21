Wild Barcelona Champions League 2021-22 Kit Leaked [LOOK]

Barcelona will reportedly wear a special “revolutionary” Champions League kit in 2021-22 which will certainly catch the eye if the initial images of the jersey prove to be accurate.

The Catalan giants will don the kit only for Europe’s top competition and the design features “vertical stripes in light red (not scarlet) and blue tones,” according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo.

The design also includes a pattern on the stripes which is based on “certain neighborhoods in Barcelona.” The initial images show “drawings of the three chimneys of Poble Sec or La Masia del Barça,” as can be seen below.

🔵🔴 ¿Os gusta la camiseta principal del Barça para la Champions League 2021-22? ❤SI

🔃 NO pic.twitter.com/7ScTFBpLwY — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 21, 2021

This shirt is due to go on sale in September and is not the first time the club will wear a special kit for European competition. Barca used a different shirt for the Champions League in 1993-94 under legendary coach Johan Cruyff.

Another Controversial Barcelona Kit?

The Champions League kit could prove controversial given the colors stray from the club’s traditonal blaugrana, and is not the only jersey for next season likely to divide opinion among supporters.

Images of Barca’s proposed home kit for 2021-22, which looks set to be only used in domestic tournaments, have also been leaked and feature another chaotic jersey design.

Barcelona’s 2021-22 home kit will have odd socks, per @Footy_Headlines While we can recall Liverpool (2013-14) and Bayern Munich (2014-15) having change kits with socks that had different trim, is this a first? pic.twitter.com/BBaMnJpUYH — The Football Kit Podcast 👕 (@footballkitpod) May 18, 2021

The kit is finished off with half-and-half shorts and socks in red and blue which certainly make it an eye-catching effort from Nike, but it remains to be seen if supporters will embrace the new uniform.

Laporta Wants Champions League Challenge

The kits won’t be the only things changing at Barcelona over the summer with the futures of coach Ronald Koeman and several key players uncertain after another rollercoaster campaign at the Camp Nou.

President Joan Laporta has promised change in a bid to get the team challenging on all fronts next season. The Catalan giants won the Copa del Rey in 2020-21 but missed out on La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Laporta says he is ready to make some big decisions in a bid to build a new and competitive Barcelona team, as reported by Marca.

“I said that I’d evaluate at the end of the season depending on the results and performances. We won the Copa del Rey, and we’re proud of that, but we were knocked out of the Champions League early and LaLiga was lost incomprehensibly,” he said. “From my point of view, you’ll see that a lot of decision have to be made, starting next week. We’ll comment on them then. We have to work hard and and have a competitive team in the Champions League and domestically. When I say that this is the end of a cycle, it’s because that’s what I think is necessary.”

Fans will undoubtedly be excited about Laporta’s words and will be hoping he can deliver the goods. Barca’s last Champions League win came all the way back in 2015 and recent seasons have brought disappointing defeats to Roma, Liverpool, and PSG in the knockout rounds.

