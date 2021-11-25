Barcelona To Slap $560M Release Clause On Teen: Report

Barcelona plan on handing exciting 17-year-old midfielder Pablo Paez Gavira, or Gavi as he’s better known, a new contract and will raise his release clause from €50 million to €500m ($560m).

The youngster’s extension is said to be an “absolute priority” for the club and will be designed to keep Gavi at the Camp Nou on a higher salary until 2026, according to Catalunya Radio.

The teenager has broken into the first team in stunning style this season at the Camp Nou, making 16 appearances in all competitions already in 2021-22 for the Catalan giants.

Gavi’s also become a key player at international level for Spain despite his tender years. The midfielder became La Roja’s youngest ever player when he debuted against Italy in the UEFA Nations League and has gone on to win four caps under coach Luis Enrique.

Barca appear determined to secure the futures of their talented youngsters despite ongoing financial problems. Both Pedri and Ansu Fati have renewed this season with release clauses set at an eye-popping €1 billion.

Gavi Thriving Under Xavi

Former Barca boss Ronald Koeman handed Gavi his first-team debut at Barca in August 2021 against Getafe in La Liga before he was replaced as coach by Xavi at the Camp Nou.

The return of the club legend offers Gavi the chance to work under one of the greatest midfielders to grace the game and the early signs are he will thrive.

Gavi has started both of Xavi’s first two games in charge and posted a very impressive stat in the goalless draw against Benfica in the Champions League, as highlighted by Opta.

97% – Against Benfica, Gavi 🇪🇸 completed 97% of his passes (34/35), his highest percentage in a match for @FCBarcelona in all competitions. He also was involved in 4 shots (2 attempted and 2 key passes), equalling his best tally (also 4 vs Alavés, 1 and 3). Personality. pic.twitter.com/4vglZ6MdeL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2021

Gavi is one of a host of exciting young midfielders at Xavi’s disposal along with Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Riqui Puig and Frenkie de Jong.

Premier League Interest in Gavi?

Gavi’s emergence this season has been a welcome surprise but has already brought interest from clubs elsewhere.

Reigning European champions Chelsea are keen on the 17-year-old, as reported by Diario Sport. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be “willing” to pay Gavi’s current €50m release clause.

Barca’s difficult financial situation could leave the club vulnerable to offers for their key talents with rivals able to offer higher salaries than those currently on offer at the Camp Nou.

Yet Barca’s desire to secure Gavi’s long-term future highlights the faith they have in the youngster and should ward off any potential admirers, while it’s thought the teenager is not interested in a move away either

Gavi already “knows his future is at Barcelona” despite the links to Stamford Bridge, according to José María Casanovas at Diario Sport. Manager Xavi has already made it clear just how highly he rates the teenager, as reported by Diario AS.

“He’s a guy with so much talent,” he said in October 2021. “What surprises me the most is that he is only 17 years old and he is competing like a guy who is 30 years old. He is already showing at the age of just 17 that he can compete at the highest level. It’s incredible. Technically, he is very good and he also has the physical attributes to be a success. He has everything to succeed and has a big future ahead of him.”

